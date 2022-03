Somehow we missed this Anitta song when it first came out, and that’s a shame. Because we LOVE her!

Thankfully, we heard Envolver while driving around Las Vegas and are obsessed with it!

This is the best Spanish-language track she’s ever released!!!!

Reggaeton-inspired but more on the pop side. Sweet. Midtempo. A bop!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Anitta!