Awkward! Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Reunite For Family Ski Trip In Aspen After His Partying!

Whelp, this must be awkward as hell!

Perezcious readers know Mauricio Umansky has been turning heads this week as he’s been spotted hanging out with multiple younger women in Aspen, including influencer Lele Pons, 30-year-old Brazilian singer Anitta. And at one point the two ladies were in nothing but a towel while the trio went skiing together!

During adventures in Aspen, he was even caught cozying up to 33-year-old fashion designer Alexandria Wolfe! According to People, a source claimed he and Alexandria have been “getting to know” each other and enjoying each other’s company upon meeting in Aspen.” Oof. No wonder his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, needed to “escape reality for a bit” in Mexico!

He’s been living it up like a college guy! But now, Mauricio has to face the music (and wrath) following his week of partying! Because TMZ reported that Kyle left her mini-vacation to join the 53-year-old real estate agent and the rest of their family in Aspen!

The outlet reported the former couple were spotted with their children and what appeared to be a private instructor on Saturday walking around the ski resort. Kyle and Mauricio appeared to flash smiles during their outing. However, they were caught in some tense moments! In one picture posted by TMZ, they did not have pleasant looks on their faces while talking with each other! Yikes. You can ch-ch-check out some of the photos (below):

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Reunite in Aspen for Family Skiing | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/2pKSskP2up — TMZ (@TMZ) December 23, 2023

We cannot help but wonder if Kyle had a little chat with him about his partying ways this week! Someone give us the deets on their reunion conversation STAT! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

