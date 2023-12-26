Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Spend Christmas TOGETHER After His Naughty Aspen Party!

The Umansky family certainly had an awkward Christmas this year!

After Mauricio Umansky’s wild partying, he did a whole 180, going from frat boy to family man over the weekend! He reunited with Kyle Richards and his daughters for Christmas in Aspen, and the family wasn’t afraid to show off how they spent the holiday together.

Related: Kyle Reveals How She Helped Morgan Wade During Double Mastectomy Journey!

Despite what went on with Mau a few days prior, it appeared everyone attempted to keep things lighthearted and fun! Their second eldest daughter, Alexia, gave a peek into the festivities, sharing a video on Instagram Stories of Mauricio and her big sister, Farrah Brittany, dancing together. Meanwhile, Sophia posted a video of the family trying their hand at karaoke. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

It appeared the group had a good time together! For his part, Mauricio shared a post of his own to wish “everyone a very Merry Christmas,” dropping a picture with one of the family’s dogs. See (below):

As for Kyle? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also took to the ‘gram to share a video montage of the ski trip, even including a picture of her, Mauricio, and their four daughters together. However, she didn’t have much to say about her estranged hubby! She wrote alongside the video:

“Hoping you all had a merry Christmas. To my 4 daughters, you bring me happiness every day. Thank you for all the love & laughter and for loving each other the way you do. That’s the best gift I could ever receive.”

No mention of Mau in the caption?! Ouch. Check it out (below):

Of course, Kyle’s frostiness toward Mauricio could be because he had been partying it up with several younger women just days before the family trip to Aspen. He also had not been discreet about it whatsoever!

Last week, the 53-year-old real estate agent was vacationing in Aspen with 30-year-old singer Anitta and 27-year-old influencer Lele Pons, and things got wild during their time together! Mau filmed the two women skiing on the slopes in nothing but a towel for Instagram. At one point, he was dancing and drinking shirtless in a bar. And then there was his night out with 33-year-old designer Alexandria Wolfe. The two sparked romance rumors after they were caught getting close to each other during the trip. A source for People then confirmed that the pair are “getting to know” each other, adding:

“Mauricio and Alexandria have been enjoying each other’s company upon meeting in Aspen. They have become good friends.”

Oof. Even if Kyle and Mau are separated (and she’s rumored to be involved with Morgan Wade), we could imagine this must sting for the Bravolebrity. But when asked about the Netflix personality’s dating life, she had some inneresting responses! First off, she denied to Dailymail.com that Mauricio is dating Anitta:

“No, that’s not true.”

No word on the Alexandria rumors, though! Her name didn’t come up! However, Kyle made it clear that her estranged husband is “allowed to do what he wants” amid their separation. So she’s fine with him cozying up to other women during this time? Hmm.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kyle Richards/Instagram/WWHL/LiveKellyandMark/YouTube]