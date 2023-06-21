Pharrell Williams Gets Support From Pregnant Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & MORE For Louis Vuitton Fashion Show!

Pharrell Williams brought out all the stars for his fashion show!

The Happy singer, who serves as the new men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, debuted his first show for the brand Tuesday night in Paris — and he got ALL the support from Hollywood’s finest!

The dazzling show, which presented Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection Exposé, was celebrated by the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna (who features in the campaign) and A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Tyler the Creator, Jaden and Willow Smith, Maluma, Offset, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Naomi Campbell, Lenny Kravitz, Kelly Rowland, Lewis Hamilton, Anitta, Miranda Kerr, Omar Sy, and more. See some of their official posts (below):

Following the show, Pharrell and Jay-Z even performed live! See (below):

Leave it to @pharrell, @louisvuitton’s menswear artistic director, to give showgoers top-tier fashion—and a show. Tonight in Paris, Jay Z attended the show with @beyonce before hitting the stage himself for a performance. See more from the event here: https://t.co/TG012Cjj0A pic.twitter.com/IFQLL7gIz7 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 20, 2023

Wow, a night to remember for sure!

[Images via Vogue/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]