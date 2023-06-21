Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Pharrell

Pharrell Williams Gets Support From Pregnant Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & MORE For Louis Vuitton Fashion Show!

Pharrell Williams Gets Support From Pregnant Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & MORE For Louis Vuitton Fashion Show!

Pharrell Williams brought out all the stars for his fashion show!

The Happy singer, who serves as the new men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, debuted his first show for the brand Tuesday night in Paris — and he got ALL the support from Hollywood’s finest!

Related: The Reason Why Beyoncé Was So ‘Pissed’ At Her Stage Crew!

The dazzling show, which presented Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection Exposé, was celebrated by the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna (who features in the campaign) and A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Tyler the Creator, Jaden and Willow Smith, Maluma, Offset, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Naomi Campbell, Lenny Kravitz, Kelly Rowland, Lewis Hamilton, Anitta, Miranda Kerr, Omar Sy, and more. See some of their official posts (below):

 

Following the show, Pharrell and Jay-Z even performed live! See (below):

Wow, a night to remember for sure!

What are your thoughts on the star-studded show, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Vogue/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jun 21, 2023 11:44am PDT

Share This