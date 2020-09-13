Ann Curry: ‘I Still Don’t Really Understand’ Abrupt Firing From Today Eight Years Ago

Ann Curry still doesn’t really seem to understand why she was abruptly fired from her hosting gig on Today more than eight years ago… and honestly, we are right there with her.

The now-63-year-old on-air veteran and longtime TV host and journalist is speaking out about that incident and more as part of a brand new interview for Elle‘s September issue. And to hear Ann tell it, her departure from the popular NBC morning show after barely a full year of co-hosting with Matt Lauer is still quite a bit of a surprise.

According to Curry’s own words in the Elle interview, she sounds like she’s still torn up about the seemingly unjust removal, saying to the mag (below):

“It hurts. I still don’t really understand. I know I did nothing wrong. I know I was good at my job. The bottom line is that it still hurts. It honestly hurts really deeply, because I really think I did nothing wrong.”

That’s the weird part of the whole situation. As you may recall were you watching Today with any regularity back in 2012, the well-respected Curry had the co-host chair next to Lauer for barely a year before she was canned. At the time, rumors surged that there was a “lack of chemistry” between the two co-hosts, leading to NBC canning Curry. Other reports and rumors suggested Lauer himself had directly played a hand in forcing Curry out of the premiere gig.

Whatever the case, we know how the next few years ended up for Lauer, and his reputation, and his credibility, soooo….

After barely a year of co-hosting Today with Matt Lauer, Curry left the NBC morning show in 2012 — an ordeal that was rumored to have been caused in part to a lack of "chemistry" with the male host. At the time, there were also reports claiming he had directly played a part in forcing Curry out.

For her part, Curry seems content right now to take the high road. In fact, she’s even found a silver lining in her firing from the dream gig, telling Elle:

“In spite of the pain of it, which still lingers, I know that I contributed to some people suffering less. But I tell you, it was tough. It was hard to walk that line, to not add more [suffering]. Boy, oh boy, was it tough.”

This new interview tracks well with a January 2018 interview the former Today host gave to People. In what was the first set of public comments ever about her firing, Curry previously said very similar things to what she’s telling Elle now:

“It hurt like hell. It hurt so much, but I learned a lot about myself. I can say I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve been honest and true. I’ve tried to stay pure. I’ve tried to not respond in a knee-jerk manner, and I’ve stayed very close to who I am. So it hurt, but I’m also proud of myself. Experience has taught me, as a journalist, the No. 1 thing you have to be is humble. It’s not about you.”

Curry did make a somewhat triumphant return to TV after the whole Today fiasco, anyways; she was the host of the six-part PBS docu-series We’ll Meet Again, which received rave reviews from critics when it aired in 2018 and 2019.

