Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader Are DUNZO!

The romance that surprised everyone is officially done!

As Perezcious readers remember, Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick were confirmed to be dating earlier this year through a People insider. According to the exclusive details, the pair had been together for over a year by the time it was brought to the public’s attention — and they seemed really happy together!

In Fall 2019, Bill was linked to Rachel Bilson, and they attended the 2020 Golden Globes together. This came shortly after Noelle — a Disney+ film that Hader starred in with Kendrick — made its debut. Although, at the time, there were no indications that anything was brewing between the Twilight star and the director, an insider later told US that the costars “clicked right away” on the set of the movie — almost 2 whole years before he began dating Bilson! Whoa.

Related: Tobey Maguire’s Ex Calls Their Breakup The ‘Most Beautiful Experience Of My Life’!

Rachel and Bill’s relationship would continue throughout the pandemic, but they broke up some 6 months after making their red carpet debut. Earlier this month, she gave a small insight into the whirlwind romance, saying on her Broad Ideas podcast that the breakup was “harder than childbirth” for her. So sad! We hope she’s doing better now.

After that breakup, though, Anna and Bill were ON! It was told to US exclusively that they started seeing one another when “they both found themselves single at the same time”. She started getting closer to his daughters whom he shares with his ex-wife Maggie Carey — and he said it’s because of them that he kept his romance with the Into The Woods star so private! He explained to The Hollywood Reporter:

“They just want me to be their dad. They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.”

His daughters had been fans of Anna YEARS before their dad started seeing her. He even told Collider in 2019 that his daughters screamed in excitement when they found out he was shooting a movie “with the girl from Pitch Perfect”. How adorable!

It was reported in March that the pair were stronger than ever — and even “in love”! But unfortunately a source told ET Tuesday that the pair had allegedly split. Since then, the rumors have been confirmed — they’re over!

NO!

We only just found out about this match made in comedy heaven and it’s already come to an end! Even if we never got much info about their private romance, everything we heard gave the impression they were really happy together. Guess not in the end! Ah well, we truly wish them both the best!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]