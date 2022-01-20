WHAT! Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader Have Been ‘Quietly’ Dating For More Than A Year!

Did anyone have this couple on their 2022 bingo cards?!

According to People, Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are an item and have been for quite some time! A source revealed on Thursday that the couple has been dating for more than a year after co-starring in their Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle back in 2019, and they just decided to keep things super private. The People insider shared:

“Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie. They are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Wow, we love a good showmance!

In case you didn’t know, the Saturday Night Live alum previously started up a relationship with Rachel Bilson after working on the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List together. Seems like Hader has a pattern here, huh! After sparking romance rumors in 2019, they soon made things red carpet official by getting cozy while attending the Golden Globes together in January 2020. However, the pair called it quits six months later.

Hader was also married to film director Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018, and they share three daughters: 12-year-old Hannah Kathryn, 9-year-old Harper, and 7-year-old Hayley Clementine.

For her part, Kendrick has somewhat kept her love life away from the public eye over the years. She previously dated filmmaker Edgar Wright from 2009 until 2013. The Twilight alum also reportedly started going out with cinematographer Ben Richardson in February 2014 – but that (obviously) did not last.

And although Kendrick has kept her past romances low-key, she candidly spoke about her dating history while promoting her HBO Max series Love Life in 2020. The Pitch Perfect star told The Sydney Morning Herald that she is “just so happy that I’m clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life.” She then added:

“The real arc that we wanted was to show how we learn from each relationship. Even though our relationships end, it doesn’t mean they are complete failures. People come into your life and you grow and they change you, and what you learn from them might be really positive or it might be negative.”

Well said!

We’ll have to keep a close eye on Anna and Bill now. Here is hoping that we get a red carpet debut from them soon! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised that the actors ended up together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

