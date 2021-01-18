Bridgerton’s Steamiest Scenes Are Ending Up On Porn Sites?!

We know Bridgerton is hot right now, but it may be a little too hot.

The Regency-era Netflix series has quickly made a name for itself with its riveting relationship drama, but the steamy s*x scenes are kind of the icing on the cake. The off-the-charts chemistry between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings, a couple who can’t keep their hands off each other, has even sparked questions about the actors’ (Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page) IRL relationship.

Unfortunately, their intimacy was, erm, so very convincing that some of the scenes have been cropping up on porn sites, a breach which Phoebe has been “devastated” by, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

An insider said:

“Bridgerton’s sex scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger. Raunchy set-pieces have contributed to the buzz but it is a prestige drama based on best-selling novels. To peddle scenes as pure smut is beyond the pale.”

They added:

“It’s been particularly distressing for Phoebe and Regé-Jean, two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to being exploited in this way.”

Related: Armie Hammer Confirms THAT Sexy Finsta!

The streaming giant has apparently been issuing copyright warnings to a number of the sites, although the New York Post reported that it’s a challenge for the service to “keep up with” the constant misuse of material. The Sun source revealed:

“Netflix have been working tirelessly to hunt down pirates and eliminate misuse of their intellectual property. Anyone thinking about trying this will have the full force of the globe’s biggest streaming service against them.”

Yeesh. Do these people know that they can just get a Netflix subscription if they want to see those steamy Shondaland scenes? It’s much more tasteful and you get a great story to boot!

Obviously this isn’t the first time mainstream stars have found their non-adult work on porn sites. Sex scenes from movies appear all the time, sometimes disturbingly marked as “sex tapes.” And then there was that time Kumail Nanjiani got buff for a Marvel movie and accidentally became the face of Pornhub‘s “Muscular Men” category. Of course in that case they weren’t actually showing video of his nude bod — and they paid him back with a free 10-year subscription.

Something tells us Netflix’s lawyers aren’t interested in that kind of retainer…

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]