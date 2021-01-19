Got A Tip?

Netflix

Love Love LOVE! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In February!

Netflix Coming Going February 2021 Romance

February is the shortest month, so naturally it’s the smallest addition of new shows and movies to Netflix. However, they really nailed it with some of these!

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the streaming giant is giving fans the final chapter in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before saga, pairing Noah Centineo and Lana Condor one last time for To All The Boys: Always And Forever.

For a more mature, contemplative experience, they’re also offering a different kind of love story with Malcolm & Marie. The brainchild of Zendaya and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, this two-person film was shot in secret in a house during the pandemic after the Spider-Man actress and co-star John David Washington agreed to quarantine together. It might end up being worth it come award season as both stars are already getting acclaim for their poignant performances.

And finally, Netflix brought in the big guns, one of the all-time classic rom coms, My Best Friend’s Wedding, in which Julia Roberts has to sabotage a wedding to get her man.

Ch-ch-check out the full list of everything coming and going and let us know which flavor of love YOU are interested in (below)!

Available February 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Available February 2

Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES

Available February 3

All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM

Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 5

Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM

Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM

Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM

Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM

Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM

Available February 6

The Sinner: Jamie

Available February 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Available February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM

The World We Make (2019)

Available February 11

Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM

Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM

Available February 12

Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM

Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 13

Monsoon (2019)

Available February 15

The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Good Girls: Season 3

Available February 17

Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME

Available February 19

I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM

Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 20

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

Available February 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Available February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Available February 25

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM

High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME

Available February 26

Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving February 4

Erased (2012)

Leaving February 5

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Leaving February 7

Don’t Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Leaving February 10

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Leaving February 11

The Other Guys (2010)

Leaving February 14

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Leaving February 16

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving February 19

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Leaving February 20

A Haunted House (2013)

Leaving February 21

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Leaving February 24

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Leaving February 26

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Leaving February 28

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

The Gift (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

[Image via Sony Pictures/Netflix/YouTube.]

Jan 19, 2021 14:38pm PDT

