Love Love LOVE! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In February!

February is the shortest month, so naturally it’s the smallest addition of new shows and movies to Netflix. However, they really nailed it with some of these!
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the streaming giant is giving fans the final chapter in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before saga, pairing Noah Centineo and Lana Condor one last time for To All The Boys: Always And Forever.
For a more mature, contemplative experience, they’re also offering a different kind of love story with Malcolm & Marie. The brainchild of Zendaya and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, this two-person film was shot in secret in a house during the pandemic after the Spider-Man actress and co-star John David Washington agreed to quarantine together. It might end up being worth it come award season as both stars are already getting acclaim for their poignant performances.
And finally, Netflix brought in the big guns, one of the all-time classic rom coms, My Best Friend’s Wedding, in which Julia Roberts has to sabotage a wedding to get her man.
Ch-ch-check out the full list of everything coming and going and let us know which flavor of love YOU are interested in (below)!
Available February 1
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
Available February 2
Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES
Available February 3
All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM
Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 5
Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM
Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM
Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM
Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM
Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM
Available February 6
The Sinner: Jamie
Available February 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
Available February 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM
The World We Make (2019)
Available February 11
Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM
Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM
Available February 12
Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM
Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 13
Monsoon (2019)
Available February 15
The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Good Girls: Season 3
Available February 17
Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME
Available February 19
I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM
Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 20
Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM
Available February 21
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Available February 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Available February 25
Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM
High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME
Available February 26
Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY
Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM
Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
And here’s everything that’s going (below)!
Leaving February 4
Erased (2012)
Leaving February 5
Lila & Eve (2015)
Woody Woodpecker (2017)
Leaving February 7
Don’t Knock Twice (2016)
Swiped (2018)
Leaving February 10
A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
Leaving February 11
The Other Guys (2010)
Leaving February 14
Alone in Berlin (2016)
Hostiles (2017)
Leaving February 16
Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Leaving February 19
Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5
Leaving February 20
A Haunted House (2013)
Leaving February 21
Trespass Against Us (2016)
Leaving February 24
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Leaving February 26
The Frozen Ground (2013)
Leaving February 28
A Walk to Remember (2002)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Easy A (2010)
The Gift (2015)
GoodFellas (1990)
[Image via Sony Pictures/Netflix/YouTube.]