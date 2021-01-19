Love Love LOVE! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In February!

February is the shortest month, so naturally it’s the smallest addition of new shows and movies to Netflix. However, they really nailed it with some of these!

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the streaming giant is giving fans the final chapter in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before saga, pairing Noah Centineo and Lana Condor one last time for To All The Boys: Always And Forever.

For a more mature, contemplative experience, they’re also offering a different kind of love story with Malcolm & Marie. The brainchild of Zendaya and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, this two-person film was shot in secret in a house during the pandemic after the Spider-Man actress and co-star John David Washington agreed to quarantine together. It might end up being worth it come award season as both stars are already getting acclaim for their poignant performances.

And finally, Netflix brought in the big guns, one of the all-time classic rom coms, My Best Friend’s Wedding, in which Julia Roberts has to sabotage a wedding to get her man.

Ch-ch-check out the full list of everything coming and going and let us know which flavor of love YOU are interested in (below)!

Available February 1 The Bank Job (2008) Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) Eat Pray Love (2010) Inception (2010) Love Daily: Season 1 My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) My Dead Ex: Season 1 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) The Patriot (2000) Rocks (2019) Shutter Island (2010) The Unsetting: Season 1 Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2 Zathura (2005) Available February 2 Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES Available February 3 All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Available February 5 Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM Available February 6 The Sinner: Jamie Available February 8 iCarly: Seasons 1-2 War Dogs (2016) Available February 10 Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM The World We Make (2019) Available February 11 Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM Middle of Nowhere (2012) Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM Available February 12 Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY Available February 13 Monsoon (2019) Available February 15 The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY Good Girls: Season 3 Available February 17 Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Available February 18 Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME Available February 19 I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Available February 20 Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM Available February 21 The Conjuring (2013) The Conjuring 2 (2016) Available February 23 Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2 Available February 25 Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME Available February 26 Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM No Escape (2015) Our Idiot Brother (2011)

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving February 4 Erased (2012) Leaving February 5 Lila & Eve (2015) Woody Woodpecker (2017) Leaving February 7 Don’t Knock Twice (2016) Swiped (2018) Leaving February 10 A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) Leaving February 11 The Other Guys (2010) Leaving February 14 Alone in Berlin (2016) Hostiles (2017) Leaving February 16 Brave Miss World: Collection 1 Leaving February 19 Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5 Leaving February 20 A Haunted House (2013) Leaving February 21 Trespass Against Us (2016) Leaving February 24 Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) Leaving February 26 The Frozen Ground (2013) Leaving February 28 A Walk to Remember (2002) Basic Instinct (1992) Easy A (2010) The Gift (2015) GoodFellas (1990)

