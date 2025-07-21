Anne Hathaway Is ALREADY Dropping Devil Wears Prada 2 Easter Eggs!

Anne Hathaway might be more excited for The Devil Wears Prada 2 than all of us!

As you know, the iconic 2006 film is finally getting a sequel 20 years later — and Andy Sachs is SO ready to return to Runway Magazine! On TikTok early Monday morning, the 42-year-old actress gave her fans a little teaser about her return to her old character. In the short clip, she’s seen brushing her teeth with an electric toothbrush and wearing THAT cerulean blue sweater. OMG!

See for yourself (below):

In case you don’t remember, this is why that cerulean blue top is so iconic.

Ha!

In a second little Easter egg for the movie, the ever-so-excited Anne took to Instagram to share a first look of herself reprising her role. In a beautiful pic of her wearing a pinstripe pantsuit with a pearl necklace, she wrote in the caption:

“Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2”

AH-Mazing!! She’s really getting fans buzzing now, even though the movie isn’t due to hit screens until next year. Another fun little Easter Egg? Just like the upcoming movie, those IG posts do not feature Adrian Grenier! LOLz!

