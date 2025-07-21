Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anne Hathaway Serves More Of THAT FACE At The Met Gala! Anne Hathaway Looks So Good At Fashion Show, Fans Think She Had Plastic Surgery (Or Is A Vampire) Quote Of The Day! Anne Hathaway Makes Rare Appearance With 5-Year-Old Son Jack At The Super Bowl! LOOK! Best Celeb Halloween Costumes Of 2024! Celebrity Hairstylist Reveals The WORST Stars To Work For! Anne Hathaway Reacts After 'Cringe' Interview Resurfaces With Same Reporter Who Almost Quit After Blake Lively's 'Little Bump' Diss! All The Details!! Meryl Streep Is Coming Back For Devil Wears Prada Sequel! BUT… Devil Wears Prada Sequel HAPPENING!!! Anne Hathaway, THANK YOU!! She Did It! Anne Hathaway Celebrates Being 5 Years Sober! Anne Hathaway Once Had To Make Out With 10 Actors In One Day For A ‘Gross’ Chemistry Test!

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway Is ALREADY Dropping Devil Wears Prada 2 Easter Eggs!

Anne Hathaway Is ALREADY Dropping Devil Wears Prada 2 Easter Eggs!

Anne Hathaway might be more excited for The Devil Wears Prada 2 than all of us!

As you know, the iconic 2006 film is finally getting a sequel 20 years later — and Andy Sachs is SO ready to return to Runway Magazine! On TikTok early Monday morning, the 42-year-old actress gave her fans a little teaser about her return to her old character. In the short clip, she’s seen brushing her teeth with an electric toothbrush and wearing THAT cerulean blue sweater. OMG!

See for yourself (below):

@annehathaway

Heading to werk #dwp2

♬ original sound – Anne Hathaway

Related: Anne Looks So Good At Fashion Show, Fans Think She Had Surgery (Or Is A Vampire)

In case you don’t remember, this is why that cerulean blue top is so iconic.

Ha!

In a second little Easter egg for the movie, the ever-so-excited Anne took to Instagram to share a first look of herself reprising her role. In a beautiful pic of her wearing a pinstripe pantsuit with a pearl necklace, she wrote in the caption:

“Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

AH-Mazing!! She’s really getting fans buzzing now, even though the movie isn’t due to hit screens until next year. Another fun little Easter Egg? Just like the upcoming movie, those IG posts do not feature Adrian Grenier! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN/HBO/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 21, 2025 11:40am PDT

Share This