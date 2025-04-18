Anne Hathaway Looks So Good At Fashion Show, Fans Think She Had Plastic Surgery (Or Is A Vampire)

OK, seriously, WTF, Anne Hathaway??

The Princess Diaries star showed up at the Ralph Lauren fall 2025 fashion show in NYC on Thursday. Though she was a mere audience member, she stole the spotlight from the runway models by casually looking STUNNING in the audience!

Anne wore a khaki trench coat and fashionably distressed matching slacks. A singular and elegant overall look. TBH it was her face that was stopping internet traffic. Here are some pics and videos:

Anne Hathaway’s face card never declines pic.twitter.com/XMJSWxkakc — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) April 18, 2025

Anne Hathaway at the Ralph Lauren show in New York today ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lpXFE6MKB3 — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) April 17, 2025

Notice how she had her hair pulled back, so her full face was on display? Maybe that’s why everyone was taken aback, they don’t usually get her full blue steel. That’s her in 2004 and in 2024 up top. And sure, she looks like she’s barely aged a day… But it’s different with the full face uncovered, right?

In any case, folks were shook. Those who did the math and realized she’s been glowing on the big screen for over two decades now assumed surely there must be some mad science or black magic behind her flawless complexion. Commenters said:

“These plastic surgeons are getting real good” “Whatever procedure/treatment Anne Hathaway had done to her face has her looking STUNNING. She’s always been gorgeous but honey??” “she finally looks like she’s had something done to preserve her face, but it looks well done! just obvs not natural anymore” “Money well spent i can’t even tell.” “yooo she got that lindsay lohan face work” “She’s like a vampire. She doesn’t look like she’s aging”

LOLz! Sure, maybe she’s had some work done. But she’s also, so far as we’ve heard, into pretty clean living. And also, you have to remember she’s been in the movies since she was a teenager. So she’s actually not as old as you might think — she’s only 42. There’s also the possibility she just has her makeup and hairstyling game on lock. As a couple commenters pointed out, the tight pony could have just made her face look more taut:

“If she’s had work done, it’s very very good. But let’s not discount the power of the slick back ponytail face lift.” “it’s the makeup and hairstyle giving the tight illusion”

Whatever her secret, it’s clearly working! Anne looks AMAZING! What do YOU think she’s doing??

[Image via Daniel Deme/MEGA/WENN.]