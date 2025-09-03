Anne Hathaway Has The PERFECT Message For Aggressive Paparazzi On Devil Wears Prada 2 Set!

As if we didn’t love Anne Hathaway enough already, this just happened!

We’ve been waiting forever for The Devil Wears Prada 2, of course. And since that movie is set to come out next year, it’s going to be a while before we can actually see what we’ve been eagerly anticipating for years. But we actually caught a glimpse of its star in New York City over the weekend when she bravely (and smartly) confronted a few paparazzi members who were hanging around near one of the film’s on-set locations to catch some shots of the cast!

On Monday, People posted an Instagram video in which the A-list star could be seen walking over from her filming work to confront a few paparazzi members who were apparently having some kind of argument. Of course, photogs have been trying desperately to see Anne on set. They’ve wanted to get glimpses of her and the other returning actors and, obvi, their fashion stylings in the new film.

But when this inter-photographer argument bubbled over, Anne had enough! The thespian very calmly walked up to the tussling photogs and explained that there were kid actors filming on set that day, so they needed to ZIP IT UP!

She said:

“You guys have got to relax. There are children on set today. Does everyone know that there are children on set? So everyone is going to relax, and we’re going to have a very nice day because we have children here. Thank you.”

Amazing! So polite, so poised, so calm, so professional.

And it’s even more professional when you actually watch the whole thing happen on video! Ch-ch-check that out (below):

Leading lady Andy Sachs may not have had much poise at the beginning of the first Devil Wears Prada flick back in the day… but the actress who portrays her has all the freakin’ poise in the world! Seriously tho!!!

We can’t wait to see Anne, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return along with so many more familiar faces. And new ones, too! As we noted up top, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters next year — on May 1, 2026, to be exact! Are y’all as excited for it as we are, or what?! Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)!

