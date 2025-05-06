Anne Hathaway Serves More Of THAT FACE At The Met Gala!

Remember less than a month ago when Anne Hathaway looked so good at a fashion event that she went viral just for her face? Because fans couldn’t reconcile her beauty with the idea she hadn’t had some insanely good plastic surgery or something?

Well, guess what? She ain’t dimming that light for the Met Gala!

The Princess Diaries star showed up on the First Monday in May still looking kind of ridiculously, eternally beautiful! She kept her face on full display by putting her hair into a high, very loose ponytail, held in place by a headband. As far as the makeup, just a simple pink lip and classy, subtle touches everywhere else made sure she looked her best.

That outfit is Carolina Herrera — an ensemble made up of a crisp white shirt and studded striped column skirt. Oh yeah, and a giant diamond necklace from Bulgari! She told Vogue the idea of the fit was to pay tribute to the late, great André Leon Talley — whom she hoped would “look down from heaven and scream ‘Glamour!'”

Are YOU screaming “Glamour!” at Anne, Perezcious fashionistas??

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN]