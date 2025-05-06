Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anne Hathaway Looks So Good At Fashion Show, Fans Think She Had Plastic Surgery (Or Is A Vampire) Quote Of The Day! Anne Hathaway Makes Rare Appearance With 5-Year-Old Son Jack At The Super Bowl! LOOK! Best Celeb Halloween Costumes Of 2024! Celebrity Hairstylist Reveals The WORST Stars To Work For! Anne Hathaway Reacts After 'Cringe' Interview Resurfaces With Same Reporter Who Almost Quit After Blake Lively's 'Little Bump' Diss! All The Details!! Meryl Streep Is Coming Back For Devil Wears Prada Sequel! BUT… Devil Wears Prada Sequel HAPPENING!!! Anne Hathaway, THANK YOU!! She Did It! Anne Hathaway Celebrates Being 5 Years Sober! Anne Hathaway Once Had To Make Out With 10 Actors In One Day For A ‘Gross’ Chemistry Test! Anne Hathaway Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage In 2015 -- And Her Role At The Time Made It Worse!

Met Gala

Anne Hathaway Serves More Of THAT FACE At The Met Gala!

Anne Hathaway Met Gala red carpet 2025

Remember less than a month ago when Anne Hathaway looked so good at a fashion event that she went viral just for her face? Because fans couldn’t reconcile her beauty with the idea she hadn’t had some insanely good plastic surgery or something?

Well, guess what? She ain’t dimming that light for the Met Gala!

Photos: Jenna Ortega Drops The Black Coat To Reveal… YOWZA!!!

The Princess Diaries star showed up on the First Monday in May still looking kind of ridiculously, eternally beautiful! She kept her face on full display by putting her hair into a high, very loose ponytail, held in place by a headband. As far as the makeup, just a simple pink lip and classy, subtle touches everywhere else made sure she looked her best.

That outfit is Carolina Herrera — an ensemble made up of a crisp white shirt and studded striped column skirt. Oh yeah, and a giant diamond necklace from Bulgari! She told Vogue the idea of the fit was to pay tribute to the late, great André Leon Talley — whom she hoped would “look down from heaven and scream ‘Glamour!'”

Are YOU screaming “Glamour!” at Anne, Perezcious fashionistas??

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 19:39pm PDT

Share This