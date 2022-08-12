Anne Heche Dead At 53 After Fiery Car Crash

What a very, very sad outcome.

Anne Heche has passed away at just 53 years old following a car crash in the Mar Vista area of west Los Angeles. According to The Guardian, the news was confirmed by her family on Friday and also a friend named Nancy Davis, who wrote on Instagram:

“Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me. She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS . My heart is broken.”

This tragic turn of events comes after the Volcano actress got into two car crashes last Friday after reportedly speeding around the area erratically. During the first accident, she hit an apartment complex’s garage in her blue Mini Cooper. She did not get out of her car, choosing to flee the scene instead. Shortly after, she crashed into a nearby home, which was quickly engulfed in flames upon impact, displacing a family and burning much of their belongings.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department via Fox News, it took authorities “65 minutes” to put out the fire and get Anne to safety. They shared:

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure and rescued one female adult found within the vehicle who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition.”

The 6 Days 7 Nights star was in her burning vehicle for approximately 65 minutes, per Deadline. She was “reportedly able to communicate” with first responders at the time of the collision, “but lost consciousness shortly thereafter.” According to LAPD, narcotics were found in her system.

In a statement released on Monday, a representative opened up about her dire condition, telling Deadline:

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

On Thursday night, the same rep revealed the actress would not survive:

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

The statement continued:

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Anne leaves behind two children, Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, whom she shared with ex James Tupper, and Homer Laffoon, 20, whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon. We are thinking of them extra in this devastating time.

Fans will also recall how she made headlines with her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the ’90s. They dated for three years from 1997 – 2000 before ultimately going their separate ways.

Though her time was cut short, Anne had a lengthy career with over 92 credits to her name. She first gained recognition on the soap opera Another World playing Vicky Hudson and Marley Love. These roles won her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards. She was also known for roles in Spread, Donnie Brasco, Chicago P.D., and The Brave. Most recently, she hosted the podcast Better Together with Heather Duffy. Truly such an upsetting and untimely loss. R.I.P.

