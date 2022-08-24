Anne Heche’s Son Homer Laffoon Reveals Emotional Reason Behind Her Final Resting Place

Anne Heche’s oldest son has found the perfect place for his mother to live on for eternity.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the Six Days Seven Nights star passed away following injuries sustained in a fiery car crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles earlier this month. The tragedy has hit her family, including sons Homer Laffoon, 20, whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, whom she shared with ex James Tupper, the hardest.

Now, days after the actress’ body was cremated on August 18, per a death certificate obtained by E! News, the Volcano alum’s 20-year-old son, Homer is opening up about the special reason for his mother’s final resting place.

In a statement released by the news outlet on Tuesday, the young man explained Anne would be laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood, California — the reason for which is so, so touching. He shared:

“My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her.”

Describing the cemetery, Homer continued:

“It’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.”

Aw! Sounds lovely!

It’s not just the fact that the Daytime Emmy winner will get to be resting among fellow actors that won the boys over, though. They also wanted their mother to be in an environment surrounded by activity and accessible to fans:

“Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”

Anne now lays beside icons like Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino, and Mel Blanc. So special!

As Perezcious readers know, the Better Together podcast host’s death was very untimely following erratic behavior behind the wheel. While she may not have known her life was going to be cut short, interestingly, back in 2017, Anne revealed what she hoped to be remembered for following her death — and it had nothing to do with her success on screen. She told Access Hollywood:

“Oh…Oh lord oh lord… Hopefully that I made my children happy … gave them a life that they love.”

The way they are honoring her now with such thoughtfulness proves she must have accomplished her dreams. Upon news of her passing, ex-husband Coleman released an emotional statement addressing how he and Homer were holding up amid the tragedy. Speaking in a video on Instagram, the real estate broker shared:

“In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just want to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her, and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough, it’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by his family and he’s strong and he’s going to be OK.”

We cannot imagine how difficult this entire situation must be for the 20-year-old. Such a young age to be dealing with his mother’s medical care and now mourning her. We are thinking of him and Atlas as they continue to process this immense loss. R.I.P.

