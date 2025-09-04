OnlyFans Feud! Annie Knight Blasts Sophie Rain For 'Flat Out Lying' About Nude Content & $80 Mil Payday!

Annie Knight is NOT going to let Sophie Rain just say s**t without consequences!

So, in case you’re not in the loop, these two are among the most famous OnlyFans creators on the planet. In addition to new-wave adult film stars who we cover all the time like Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips, Knight (above left) and Rain (above right) are raking in the dough on the adult-friendly platform. But none of these gals are pals! Not by a looooong shot! And this time, Annie is coming for Sophie HARD!!!

Related: Annie Knight’s Mother Found Out About Her Porn Career Online!

So, this all started late last month when Sophie went on the Bangin Out podcast. During her interview, the 20-year-old talked about previous claims she made that she’s earned $82 million on OnlyFans — and that she’s still a virgin! On last month’s show, Rain spoke about her work with the content collective Bop House (which she just announced that she’s leaving, BTW) and said her whole shtick on OF is different from the extreme and competitive sex being done by folks like Blue, Phillips, and Knight.

Rain said at one point:

“Everyone just immediately assumes that we [at Bop House] do porn. I think the most that any of us has shown is a really scandalous bikini top. We don’t do a lot and that’s also why I feel like the term ‘bop’ came around because we’re not your average porn star that everyone thinks.”

And she added:

“We’re not doing what Bonnie Blue is doing, we’re doing something different. You can be successful without crossing that line, still having your morals and everything. I don’t do anything crazy on my site.”

Rain then drew even more ire when she defended her income and boasted about how hard she’s been grinding for it:

“They love to act like it’s all smoke and mirrors, but no one was handing me a contract, a trainer, and a brand deal at 19. I worked 14-hour days, answered every DM, edited every post. Nobody faked that grind.”

Yeah, so THAT caught Knight’s attention. And now, Annie is clapping back with a very fiery response!

In comments to Us Weekly on Tuesday, Annie said Sophie is creating an “entirely false narrative” with those podcast remarks by claiming she’s making $80-plus million off simple bikini shots and no sex at all:

“She is creating an entirely false narrative which is teaching young women that if they join OnlyFans and post bikini photos, with no explicit content, they will make $80 million.”

Knight also questioned whether Rain’s income claims are even real at all!!! Annie said:

“She’s flat out lying about the type of content she creates, claiming she has only ever posted bikini photos when there are strip teases and full nudes featured on her page. She’s also lying about the amount of money she earns, using fake screenshots claiming she’s earned $80 million in 18 months, by only selling bikini photos.”

Annie doubled down on her skepticism quickly thereafter, adding:

“To be totally honest, I think it’s completely bull s**t. There are very few people in the world who have become successful on OnlyFans by not posting explicit content. Sophie is not included in this group of people as she does explicit content.”

YIKES!

Of course, Knight first breached the online consciousness after she had sex with 583 men in six hours, and then went to the hospital because of it. To that end, Annie explained that being an OF creator is “not easy,” and certainly not as simple as Rain wants to make it seem. Knight noted:

“We face criticism every single day, it affects our family and our friends, your life suddenly becomes open to scrutiny and criticism from people that don’t even know you, you have to hustle every single day. It’s also a 24/7 job, you need to be posting on every single social media platform multiple times a day, which means creating hundreds of pieces of different style content per week.”

She also said she was “really annoyed” by another comment Rain made on last month’s podcast about how anyone who does sex work “doesn’t have morals.” To that, Annie replied with this statement to Us Weekly:

“She spoke about the stigma around OnlyFans which I found quiet ironic as she is creating even more stigma for people in the sex work industry by claiming that they don’t have morals, and trying to create a divide between OnlyFans and sex work.”

In the end, Knight urged Rain to “have a look in the mirror,” since Annie said Sophie is posting nudes just like the rest of ’em and thus facing the same supposed moral quandary. Annie concluded:

“I post explicit content and I have morals, I believe in right and wrong, I believe in individuality and sexuality and everyone having a right to express themselves. I believe in being kind, considerate, understanding and non judgemental. These are strong morals. So I think her statement is false in every respect.”

In every respect. Like we said, she did not hold back!

Reactions, y’all? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via Annie Knight/Instagram/Sophie Rain/Instagram]