Ant Anstead Reveals 23 Lb Weight Loss After Christina Anstead Split

Eesh…

It’s not entirely uncommon for individuals to go through weight loss or gain following a split, and that’s exactly the case for Ant Anstead after he recently separated from wife Christina Anstead.

After posting a new photo (above) to Instagram on Monday from what appears to be him on set, followers quickly took notice of the HGTV star’s slimmer physique. One bluntly commented:

“You look thinner “

To which the dad of three replied with just how much weight he’s dropped:

“23 lbs . Don’t worry I will get it back on x”

Remember, not all weight loss is good! Based on his emoji usage, it doesn’t seem Anstead is too thrilled with the number on the scale currently, but at least he’s aware of it and ready to get the pounds “back on,” right??

Several other users dropped notes in the comments section that they would happily send homemade cookies, Christmas fudge, and cakes his way if he was looking to bulk up again. Meanwhile, another asked about the probability of sex in his future:

“I wonder if you’ll ever get laid again?”

Right now, the 41-year-old is split:

“50/50”

HA!

While the status of his future bedroom endeavors is unclear, the British-born author has taken one aspect of life into his own hands: his mental health. Anstead recently revealed he was partaking in a “breakup recovery” course in the wake of his breakup from the Flip or Flop host.

Accompanied by a promo image and swipe up link for the Create the Love course founded by “human connection specialist” Mark Groves, he shared on Instagram Stories at the time:

“I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me! If anyone out there needs this DO IT!”

According to the course’s website, the company offers a podcast, coaching, retreats, and more to help the brokenhearted “design the life and love [they’ve] longed for.” The breakup recovery class is specifically designed to help people “move from hurting > healing > thriving” in five weeks, and involves daily exercises, worksheets, videos, and emails.

If he’s not done with the program yet, he should be in the coming days. Let’s hope with some time freed up, he’ll be back to a happier state of mind around his weight!

After all, it seems like the divorce is really taking a toll on both parents, so we can only hope for their son’s sake they’re able to pull it together ASAP.

[Image via Ant Anstead/Instagram.]