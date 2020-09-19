Christina & Ant Anstead Call It Quits After Less Than 2 Years Of Marriage

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead are calling it quits.

After almost two years of marriage, the Christina on the Coast host and Wheeler Deals star are going their separate ways. As you may recall, the pair began dating in October 2017, tying the knot the following December at their Newport Beach, California home. Together, they share son Hudson London Anstead, who turned 1 earlier this month.

Related: Heather Rae Young Doesn’t Care Tarek El Moussa Still Films With His Ex

On Friday, the 37-year-old wrote (below) on Instagram along with a photo of the couple walking into the sunset:

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

As of writing, Ant has not made a post to his own social profile announcing the separation. However, with Christina’s comments off on the IG post, many fans took to his latest photo to sound off with their thoughts:

“Sorry to hear you are are separated. I hope you take some time to reconsider that decision. You have a beautiful family together. Fight for it” “I feel for you man. Sounds like times are tough right now. Team Ant all the way!” “Sorry to see you’re going through this. I must say I’m not surprised. She definitely did not seem genuinely happy. But nobody really knows. You’re definitely a sweet outgoing man and a great father. I wish you all the happiness you deserve!” “I am so so sad to hear this news I can still hardly believe it you guys are such a darling couple but I will and I hope everybody else respects your privacy I am so so sorry. All the best” “Who knows what really happened. But he seemed so in love and devoted, she seems to need more, so self absorbed. I knew this wouldn’t last, knew it from day 1” “My heart is really broken for you guys…. I’m so sorry you’re having problems. Praying for you both and your family.”

Christina shares 5-year-old son Brayden James and 9-year-old daughter Taylor Reese with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, who is now engaged to Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset. Ant is also the father to 16-year-old daughter Amelie and 14-year-old son Archie from his previous marriage to Louise Herber.

Thoughts on this split, y’all? Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via Christina Anstead/Instagram.]