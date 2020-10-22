Is Christina Anstead Shading Ex Ant With Her Latest Post About Divorce ‘Nonsense’ & Choosing ‘Peace’??

After a celeb breakup, it’s easy for fans and followers to pick a team! Christina Anstead seems to have figured as much, subtly shading those who have sided with estranged husband Ant Anstead in the wake of their split.

Following her ex’s announcement that he is currently involved in a “life line” breakup recovery program, the Christina on the Coast host opened up on Wednesday about finding her own “peace and perfection” via a thoughtful Instagram caption.

Along with a dreamy video of swimming dolphins taken from a moving boat (possibly her newly-purchased yacht), the momma of three wrote:

“When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace … I’m choosing the anomaly.”

Hmmm… what “nonsense” would that be, Christina?! Maybe she’s referring to what Ant has had to say about the end of their marriage? Or what fans have had to say about it all online?

The 37-year-old continued:

“It’s interesting how you can go from being worried / getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read / read into any of it. When you are officially done ‘playing the game’. We all have the choice… choose the one that makes you feel good. I’ve always loved the ocean and find it relaxing – To me- this is peace and perfection”

Take a look at the peaceful clip (below):

Apparently, part of finding that “peace and perfection” is unfollowing everyone on Instagram! It’s not exactly a new tactic after the dissolution of a relationship, but we hope it’s effective for her on focusing on what’s important!

Miz Anstead’s latest words are definitely in line with what her bestie/publicist Cassie Zebisch recently shared with People, including:

“Even though this is a really difficult time for Christina, she’s doing her best to tune out all the noise and focus her energy on her children and her work. Even during the most challenging times, her resilience continues to inspire me every day.”

Makes sense, and a great update since we previously heard she wasn’t doing so hot! Plus, we’re sure her kids will definitely help her get through this rough patch, too.

What are your thoughts on all of this, Perezcious relationship experts?? Let us know (below) in the comments.

