Arcade Fire Stars Break Up, Ending 22-Year Marriage -- 3 Years After Those Horrible Allegations

Well, it took some time — but it looks like Arcade Fire‘s leading couple did not survive that sexual misconduct scandal.

Bandmates Win Butler and Régine Chassagne have been married for 22 years. Their relationship is the rock that the rock band is built around. And now they’re dunzo. They broke the news in an announcement on Arcade Fire’s Instagram page, writing:

“After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate. They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son.”

Not to be indelicate, as the end of the marriage is tragic but… What does this mean for the beloved band??

According to the statement, Win and Régine’s “bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire.” They’re just done as a couple. See the full announcement (below):

The elephant in the room going unmentioned is, of course, those sexual misconduct allegations made against Win. Back in 2022, three separate women claimed the frontman had sexual relationships with them during a period from 2016 to 2020. While these were consensual, all three of the women described a problematic power imbalance due to Win’s star status AND the massive age gap — as the girls were all much younger. One was just 18 years old, half Win’s age at the time. Win admitted to most of this — though a fourth accuser claimed Win sexually assaulted them, which he denied. You can read all the awful details HERE.

At worst this was a pattern of predatory behavior against young and vulnerable fans, but even at best it was a LOT of cheating on his wife. We were surprised when Régine stood by his side. But she did, calling him her “soulmate” and saying she was “certain” he wouldn’t “touch a woman without her consent.” As for the cheating, she told Pitchfork at the time:

“He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together. The band send their love and look forward to seeing you all on tour soon.”

We guess even their long relationship — and “soulmate” status — could not weather this storm in the long run though. We can’t help but wonder what finally changed. Hmm.

