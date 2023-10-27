Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater Spotted Leaving Lilly Jay Divorce Hearing And Says…

Ethan Slater’s lips are sealed!

As you know, the 31-year-old actor filed for divorce from his high school sweetheart and baby momma Lilly Jay three months ago — after the alleged affair with his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande was revealed to the public. His divorce and custody proceedings appear to be underway now. But don’t expect him to say anything about the situation or his romance with the pop star!

According to TMZ, Ethan was spotted leaving a courtroom in New York on Friday following a divorce hearing with his estranged wife. Given the salacious story behind this whole breakup and relationship with Ariana, the paparazzi approached him and asked about what was going on. However, the Broadway star refused to say anything! Not even about how his relationship with the 7 Rings artist is going!

When asked about his co-parenting plans for their son Ezra once the divorce is finalized, he once again said nothing – but he did smirk at the camera. Hmm. You can watch a clip of his court exit (below):

Sorry, but did he seriously show up to a divorce hearing in… sweats???

Clearly, Ethan doesn’t plan on saying anything about his romance with Ariana or divorce from Lilly — at least for now! As for what happened inside the courtroom? That remains a mystery at this point. But we can imagine their divorce hearing won’t be as fast or easy as Ariana’s divorce was with ex-husband Dalton Gomez. Slater does have a high-powered divorce attorney on his side, too, which leads us to believe the former couple is going to be battling it out in court. But we’ll see!

Reactions? Let us know!

