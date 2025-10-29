Ariana Grande SHOCKS With Hair Transformation Amid Wicked: For Good Press!

Blonde be gone! Ariana Grande is officially brunette again!

On Wednesday morning, the Yes, And? singer took to Instagram to reveal a milestone hair update: she dyed her hair brown again! See (below):

OMG! Pop star Ari is back!

As fans know, the 32-year-old went blonde to take on her dream role of Glinda in the Wicked franchise all the way back in 2022. And while filming has been wrapped for quite a while now, she’s held onto the blonde with everything in her… Despite some fans patiently awaiting a return to her roots. In her reveal, she gave a cheeky nod to Glinda AND all the blonde critics, writing:

“it’s good to see me, isn’t it?”

LOLz!

In her comments, fans have been overjoyed:

“another moment for the history book” “Ahhh brown hair is back!!” “We’re back amore” “just fell over” “i feel the earth move under my feet” “SO good” “mom, mommy, mother!!!” “Freakingggggg outtttttt” “the cutest angel in the world !!! “

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you happy to see her brunette again? Let us know in the comments down below!

