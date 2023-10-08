Ariana Grande’s Ex Dalton Gomez Spotted ‘PACKING On The PDA’ With Maika Monroe DAYS After Divorce! LOOK!

Dalton Gomez ain’t wasting any more time now that he and Ariana Grande are officially dunzo!

Days after the real estate mogul and the pop superstar hammered out the last few details on their divorce, the 28-year-old is following his ex’s lead and moving on! In photos obtained by Instagram scooper DeuxMoi on Sunday, Dalton can be seen getting cozy with Hot Summer Nights actress Maika Monroe!

The two were at Jumbos in Liverpool, England — and despite the public setting, they definitely didn’t refrain from playing a bit of tonsil hockey!

The eyewitness who snagged the photo noted the two were “PACKING on the PDA,” but that they both remained “friendly” and “introduced themselves” — but were mostly focused on locking lips! The anonymous tipper added:

“They would look around to see if anyone was looking then continue to make out in front of everyone.”

Dalton Gomez and actress Maika Monroe spotted kissing in the UK. pic.twitter.com/7POZ2KI4FX — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 8, 2023

Okayyy, Dalton!

Ariana definitely didn’t waste any time, so why should he?? He looks happy — having one and a quarter mil in his pocket probably helps! LOLz!

