Taylor Swift References Travis Kelce's Now-Infamous 'Kiss, Marry, Kill' Interview In New Song -- LISTEN!

Taylor Swift is giving a sweet shout-out to beau Travis Kelce in The Tortured Poets Department!

In the new song So High School, Taylor seemingly references an old now-infamous interview her current boyfriend did back in 2016 when he manifested their romance! Back then, the Kansas City Chiefs player was asked by Afterbuzz TV to play “Kiss, Marry, Kill” with his options being Taylor, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry.

Showing his affection for the Lover artist, Trav replied:

“Damn, that’s messed up. I don’t want to kill any of them. Ariana, sorry, love you, but you’re gone. And then Taylor Swift would be the kiss. And what’s the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry.”

Flash forward to today and the lovebirds couldn’t be more head over heels! That’s why fans were happy to see the 34-year-old songwriter reference that clip in the new song! She sang:

“Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) / It’s just a game, but really (Really) / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two (All three).”

She also reflected on their date nights out — in which he’s often been photographed helping her out of the car like a true gentleman:

“Get my car door, isn’t that sweet? (That sweet) / Then pull me to the backsеat (Backseat) / No one’s evеr had me (Had me), not like you.”

Aw!

Taylor made one more obvious reference to her beau:

“You know how to ball / I know Aristotle / Brand new, full throttle / Teach me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It’s true, swear, scouts honor. You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her.”

Cute! And true! Travis shot his shot and it worked like a charm!

BTW, everyone on the internet has been referring to this romance as being like a high school love story from the very start, so the fact she’s doubling down is so sweet! Hear it (below):

Reactions?? How are you feeling about TTPD so far? Share your takes (below)!

