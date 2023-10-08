Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs Game As He Suffers Injury -- & Fans Noticed!

Everyone’s gotta have a rest day… even Taylor Swift!

Fans who were waiting eagerly to tune into Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs faceoff against the Minnesota Kings to see the Anti-Hero singer, well, don’t keep waiting!

It looks like Taylor either had other plans, or just wasn’t in the mood to support her beau Travis Kelce in person this time around, as she was nowhere to be seen during the game at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. But don’t worry — she was still name dropped!

According to TMZ, one broadcaster threw a bit of shade the pop star’s way while commentating:

“There’s Travis Kelce, enough of the Taylor Swift talk, okay? This guy is the best tight end in all of football and he’s showing up big for his team every week.”

DAMN!

Not a Swiftie? Maybe she’s just taking the week off after some fans — and Travis, himself — criticized the NFL’s focus on her in their coverage over the Chiefs’ last two games.

Later in the game, commentator Jim Nantz confirmed her absence while acknowledging that some fans were sure to be “broken hearted.” He said:

“In case you’re wondering, the seven words I never thought would leave my lips in my career, ‘Taylor Swift is not at the game.’ There are some broken hearted people I just saw in the stands. She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive for today.”

Not great timing, as Travis suffered a non-contact injury on his right leg during the sports battle. See (below):

Travis Kelce hurt his right foot/leg on this play, a non-contact injury, and then headed to the locker room: pic.twitter.com/ogfEu6iIOB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

Uh oh! We hope he’s okay!

See some fan reactions to Taylor’s absence on X (Twitter) below:

sir, taylor swift is NOT at the chiefs game in minnesota today pic.twitter.com/JQKkeFkWbu — Carter Vallance (@Carter_v26) October 8, 2023

Travis Kelce: I'm hurt. NFL trying to cash in on the Taylor Swift shit: pic.twitter.com/2isP7XIy56 — Terrence (@Terrbear2K24) October 8, 2023

Travis Kelce injury means no more Taylor Swift coverage pic.twitter.com/FtsypQ5yVX — ᴊᴀʟᴇɴ (@RatiodByJalen) October 8, 2023

Sad! First she missed out on Travis’ 34th birthday, and now this?? What do YOU make of Taylor’s absence, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

