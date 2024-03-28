Ariana Grande 'Getting More Serious' With Ethan Slater Through Controversy!

Things are continuing to heat up between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater!

It’s been a massive month for the singer between the release of her album Eternal Sunshine and the finalization of her divorce from ex Dalton Gomez. But of course, her new music reignited all the controversy surrounding her relationship, too! Was she a homewrecker? Did she cheat with Ethan? Did Ethan cheat with her? Online chatter also began about whether Dalton had been the one who cheated on her! Depending on how the court of public opinion rules, it could seriously affect her album sales, so it’s a tense time!

Related: Ariana’s Best Song Oscars Presentation Caused Diane Warren To Throw ‘Tantrum’

But through the chaos, she has had one person by her side: Ethan. A source told Entertainment Tonight the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical actor has been a great source of support for Ariana, saying:

“Ariana is feeling great in general and super proud of her new album. Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally.”

With this busy time in her life coming to a close, the couple is focused on their “future.” What that future entails? Not clear just yet! However, the insider did note they have become “more serious” now:

“They’re looking towards the future and everything that’s in store for them as a couple and as individuals. Things have been getting more serious.”

Wow!

Ethan doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon! Could these two even be in it for the long haul even after the affair drama? Or is it too soon to broach that topic since the Broadway star hasn’t even finalized his divorce from high school sweetheart Lilly Jay? Time will tell how the widely whispered about romance plays out.

For now, though, Ariana and Ethan appear to be happy together. And what else can they ask, right? Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Apple Music/YouTube, Joseph Marzullo/WENN]