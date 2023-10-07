Ariana Grande PAYS OUT Dalton Gomez! And The Big Price Of Being DONE With This Divorce Is...

So Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez‘s breakup may still be the focus of a lot of questions… just not legal ones anymore.

The former couple have finally ended their union for good. After waiting a looooong time to both file for divorce, the actual process actually went pretty quickly, taking just a bit under three weeks. Why? Well, having a prenup helps. (Though as we’ve learned it doesn’t always.)

In this case, Ari seems to have gotten most of what she wanted, according to TMZ, with the prenup honored and personal effects and pre-marriage money being treated separately. And they’ll split the proceeds from selling their home equally. Except there was one BIG exception to everyone just walking away with what’s theirs. The Thank U Next singer apparently gave her ex an enormous one-time payout.

A whopping $1,250,000!!!

That’s one and a quarter mil TAX FREE, too! Gurl just wrote his ass a check. And now she’s free and clear. He said in his filing he wasn’t asking for spousal support, and now he won’t get it — unless you want to look at it as her giving it to him in the lump sum option, like the lottery. Which, fair enough, he definitely won when he married the pop star, right? What? Is that too cynical?

One more thing Ari didn’t win completely. She asked for each party to pay their own legal fees, and it turns out she will also fork over $25k to Dalton’s attorneys. We feel like we would have just told him to shave it off of that mil+ wad, but that’s just us.

In any case, Ariana gave up a big chunk of change, but she was buying her freedom. Now she no longer has to deal with court appearances and negotiations, that whole nightmare. Apparently that was a big strategy for her attorney, Laura Wasser, who prefers to settle and get things over and done with. Seems better for everyone involved, tbh. Less vitriol. And that, per an insider spilling to TMZ, was exactly what the exes were looking for:

“There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another.”

Aw, that’s sweet. And then after writing him a big check she went home to the co-star she started bedding during the tail end of their marriage? The one she’s reportedly living with “full-time” in NYC now? A source told Us Weekly this week she and Ethan Slater are “really happy and really good for each other.” Well, that’s nice.

Because his divorce isn’t quite so likely to go smoothly. Just a guess considering the circumstances — leaving his high school sweetheart for a celeb, right after she had a brand new baby, they reportedly all hung out together, so it really feels like it was behind her back… You know… Complications. Even if, as a source told Us, he’s “trying to be as amicable as possible with” ex Lilly Jay, we don’t know how well it’s going to work out.

What do YOU think of Ari and Dalton closing out their tab so easily?

