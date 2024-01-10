Ariana Madix Hopes This Year Will Be A ‘Blank Slate’ For Her Post-Scandoval!

Ariana Madix is putting Le Scandoval behind her!

Perezcious readers know the 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star had a rough time last year as she dealt with the aftermath of the cheating scandal between ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and former friend Rachel Leviss! At the same time, though, there were a ton of highlights for her in 2023! The sympathy from Scandoval opened up a whole new world of opportunities for Ariana between landing brand deals, dropping her first solo cocktail book, competing on Dancing With the Stars, and much more. But after going through both the toughest and greatest moments of her life, Ariana wants a fresh start (and no more affair drama) this year.

While at the 48 Lounge in New York City promoting her upcoming debut on Broadway, the author told Page Six she is keeping an open mind when it comes to her life in 2024. Normally, Ariana explained she would have plans for the entire year all set. However, she wants to go into it with a “blank slate” now, explaining:

“I mean, I honestly feel like I haven’t even really had a second to stop. I just think that this year really is one I don’t even know how to look ahead. … This year, it’s all just kind of a blank slate, baby.”

Well, not entirely! She is kicking off the year with a huge career opportunity! Ariana will begin her eight-week stint as Roxie Hart in Chicago at the end of January — something she’s obviously wildly “excited” for:

“I’ve wanted to be on Broadway my entire life. I was a] theater kid, theater major, everything has always been leading up to this.”

Ariana will kill it on Broadway, and whatever else she decides to accomplish this year! Hopefully, it includes finally opening her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney and selling her house with Sandoval! See the entire interview (below):

