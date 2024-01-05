Tom Sandoval RIPS Los Angeles Bakery For Selling Scandoval-Themed Cakes -- After It Shuts Down!

Tom Sandoval is in a celebratory mood right now after the closure of a bakery in Los Angeles. …Wait, what?!

OK, let’s rewind real quick! Right after Tom’s months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss and breakup with Ariana Madix came out in March 2023, the El Lay-based bakery Sweet Lady Jane began to sell Scandoval-themed cakes. They included ones with the words “Sandoval’s a liar” and “Team Ariana” written on top. Ch-ch-check out some of the sugary digs (below):

And months later, Sandoval still appears to be very salty over the cakes! When Sweet Lady Jane announced it was permanently closing after 35 years this week, the reality star did not hesitate to express pure joy over the news. After pal Billie Lee tagged him and asked, “Karma,” in the comments of the Instagram announcement, he responded:

“I never had a cake by @sweetladyjanecakeshop that wasn’t super dried out. Maybe people started to catch on? Also, to charge $$$ selling cakes using my name in negative sangs [sic] on it really hurt my feelings, and almost pushed me over the edge. Good riddance”

Jeez! Billie then added:

“well now we know they were desperate to sell cakes but obviously the hatful negative approach didn’t work.”

See their comments (below):

Does this remind anyone else of the time he went off on Glamour and journalist Stephanie McNeal for saying he ruined white nail polish due to the cheating scandal? We point out again that out of all the criticisms people have made about him for the past year since Scandoval broke, it is odd that this is what he chooses to clap back at. He was upset over a bakery for selling “Sandoval’s a liar” and “Team Ariana” cakes, which weren’t even the worst things said about him last year! Plus, the shop is already closed, so why continue to kick them while they are down?

Not to mention, he has not even given anywhere near this same energy to his co-stars — especially the most vocal among them, including James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay. You would think Sandoval would have plenty of strong feelings about them profiting off the scandal and want to express it online or on his podcast. Instead, the singer is slamming a random bakery…

But what are your thoughts on this matter, Perezcious readers? Do you think his comment was unnecessary? Let us know in the comments below.

