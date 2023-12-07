Ariana Madix Is Headed To... BROADWAY!

Ariana Madix is making MASSIVE career moves!

On Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark, where she dropped some exciting news: she’s going to Broadway, baby!!

Whaaat?!

The husband and wife hosting duo interviewed the 38-year-old about her degree in musical theatre from Flagler College, and how after she graduated, she moved to New York with “dreams of being on Broadway,” but things didn’t work out — at least back then!

The reality star revealed:

“As of January 29, I will be playing Roxie Hart on Broadway in Chicago.”

OMG! How amazing! And Chicago is so iconic!

She went on:

“It is just the biggest dream come true, I cannot believe this is real life.”

Watch her full announcement (below):

We’re SO happy for Ariana! She truly deserves all the happiness and success in the world after everything Tom Sandoval put her through. Who knew a breakup would be so good for her?! Go chase your dream, girl!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

