Ariana Madix Blasts The OTHER Tom Amid VPR Season 11 Filming!

No Tom is safe!

Ariana Madix is making it clear where she stands with Tom Schwartz after she was seen filming with him!

After Le Scandoval broke, the reality star made it quite clear she wasn’t going to remain friends with anyone who still considered ex Tom Sandoval a pal. And, naturally, that put Schwartz in a tough spot. Since he was unwilling to distance himself completely from his business partner, Ariana officially cut ties with him during last season of Vanderpump Rules.

…Or did she?

Well, this weekend rolled around and fans noticed Ariana and Schwartz were seemingly buddy-buddy again! On Saturday several VPR cast members gathered at the 38-year-old’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, which she co-owns with Katie Maloney, for a tasting.

They were all seated at a long table — and Ariana and Tom were pretty much straight across from each other! About as close as they could get without rubbing elbows. Ch-ch-check it out!

As you can see, other guests include Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Brock Davies, Logan Cochran, and Chef Penny Davidi. They all seemed to be happy eating yummy sandwiches — all of which was apparently filmed for the Bravo series. But the gregarious gathering made some fans wary!

Commenting on the photo, one person pointed out:

“whole cast is missing sandoval. and i thought ariana said we cant be friends with schwartz???”

The upcoming Dancing with the Stars contestant wasted no time debunking the theory that she’d somehow forgiven the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, writing alongside a shrugging emoji:

“I’m not friends with Tom Schwartz”

Oof! No misunderstanding that! Seems like she’s just putting up with him for the show! And she isn’t shy about that fact!

She’s reportedly doing the same when it comes to her ex-boyfriend, too. Even though she swore she’d never film with the cover band rocker ever again, an ET source told the outlet earlier this summer that she’s been “laying into him while filming,” elaborating:

“Filming is underway for Vanderpump Rules and Tom and Ariana have filmed together. She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense. She’s becoming more and more detached and isn’t affected by him as much.”

Hey, that’s how it happens, right? Soon he’ll have no effect on her whatsoever.

It’s honestly kind of shocking she’s filming with both Toms again, but it’s going to be incredible for ratings! And if Schwartz plays his cards right — and truly, genuinely owns up for accusations he helped cover up Tom and Raquel Leviss’ affair — maybe he can earn back Ariana’s trust and friendship one day?? It certainly won’t be an easy feat, but this might be the opening he needs! We’ll have to wait for the episodes to see what their dynamic is like moving forward. For now, reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

