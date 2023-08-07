Jax Taylor DISSES Tom Sandoval With Shady Job Offer -- Then Claims There's No Beef?!

Jax Taylor is poking some fun at Tom Sandoval — but insists it’s not a sign of any deeper problem!

On Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules alum announced the launch of his new venture, Jax’s sports bar in Studio City! But he couldn’t help but tease his former co-star in the process, captioning the announcement:

“Sandoval if you need a job let me know! #jaxstudiocity #bar #lounge #sportsbar”

Daaang!

Ever since the cover band star’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss, there have been reports he’s getting pushed out of his bar Schwartz & Sandy’s! So it’s a pretty harsh comment — not to mention kicking his former co-star while he’s down!

However, after some VPR fan reactions, Jax tried to backpedal the shade. In a comment under another post featuring a screenshot of the tweet (HERE), he expressed:

“We have a long history and we like making it fun at each other it’s harmless, don’t read into things..”

Further attempting to debunk any rumors there’s a rift between the two, he asked everyone to move on from Scandoval, saying:

“I want the best for Tom he’s going through a lot and I know he deserved a lot of it but I think it’s time we just let things heal or be and move on. No point in grilling the guy anymore we have all made mistakes in life.”

He said after grilling the guy… And it wasn’t the first time!

If you were as captured by the affair drama as we were, you’ll know Jax was one of the most vocal Bravo personalities speaking out against the TomTom co-owner when his cheating scandal against Ariana Madix was exposed in March. He even called his ex-roommate “controlling” and accused him of preying on Raquel‘s codependency. He went on to allege Tom cheated on Ariana many “other times.” To prove just how upset he was by the controversy, he tweeted (and then deleted) this post on X (Twitter):

“Ariana is a way better person than I am. If this were me I would murder them both and turn myself in with a smile.”

Jeez!

Then in June, the former SUR bartender called out Sandoval for inviting his wife, Brittany Cartwright, to one of his concerts, calling the invitation “selfish and tone-deaf.” On Claudia Oshry‘s podcast The Toast, he likened the Fancy AF Cocktails co-author to “a serial killer who kills their family and then goes out to the bar.”

A SERIAL KILLER, Y’ALL!

And now he’s trying to claim there’s NO beef?! We’re not sure we buy it! LOLz! How do you go from being that heated to teasing your friend in good fun?? Seems to us he’s just trying to avoid unnecessary drama, but what do U think about his clarification? Sound OFF (below)!

