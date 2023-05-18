Ariana Madix Will NOT Film Any More Vanderpump Rules Scenes With Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss!

Don’t count on Ariana Madix popping up on screen alongside Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss ever again.

Like, ever ever. It just ain’t gonna happen!!

Related: Lala Kent & Scheana Shay’s Surprising Reactions To Ariana Madix’s Hunky New Man!

Of course, the 37-year-old reality TV star has been in the news quite a bit in the last 24 hours. Ariana, Tom, and Raquel were all the focal points of VPR‘s season finale, which aired on Wednesday night. Tom’s shocking affair with Raquel came all-the-way out into the open in that ep — as well as Ariana’s heartbroken and crushed reaction.

Then, Madix appeared on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen afterwards to discuss the s**t show that has come out of Scandoval. And that wasn’t the only media move she made this week!

Just after midnight on Thursday morning, the New York Times published an interview with Ariana. They asked the reality TV mainstay about her experience with Scandoval, her thoughts on Tom and Raquel’s recent acts, and where she goes from here.

Ariana made one thing very, VERY clear: she’s not doing anymore Bravo scenes with Tom or Raquel. When asked whether she was “open to filming” with Sandoval and/or Leviss again, Ariana said:

“No. I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

So that’s that!

Ariana’s star is seriously on the rise right now, so we doubt this means she’d ever consider, like, leaving the show. And the affair scandal with Tom and Raquel has brought a ton more attention to the already-popular series. Thus, Bravo producers almost certainly aren’t going to boot them, either.

So, it feels like that means everyone is entrenched where they are — and VPR productions will get more complicated in the coming years if Ariana, Tom, and Raquel won’t mix. Can’t wait to see how that plays out!

Related: Even The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Was Joking About Scandoval!

As for the rest of her chat with the Times, Ariana dropped a few other nuggets, too.

First — and very much related to her new policy to never film again with the 40-year-old cover band frontman or his 28-year-old mistress — Ariana explained how neither one of them will ever be able to redeem themselves to her:

“I think any chance that either of them separately had for that ended when they started giving trash interviews victimizing themselves, her TMZ [interview] and his Howie Mandel [interview]. I think had they not done or said all of those horrible things, maybe one day, but I think the answer ultimately is no. In our friend group, the answer is no.”

Then, she explained to the NYC-based newspaper what it was like to film with Tom immediately after the affair was first brought to light, and he tried to “give the sad sack act” about it:

“When he sat down on that couch [while filming] and tried to give the sad sack act, I knew he was going to try to sell a bit. I knew he was trying to be that person so that I would be the angry person; I could see what was happening in front of my face, and it was really frustrating. Honestly, when he started yelling at me, I felt a little bit satisfied that he was finally going to be the real him.”

Madix also mused about how tight the entire VPR cast was while filming this season’s reunion special — because they all linked up in a united front against Tom and Raquel:

“It was kind of a weird day because I feel like most of the time in any other reunion, we go through the whole season. But in this reunion, it was really just everybody against one or against two [Tom and Raquel]. We’ve never been united like that ever.”

And she added a final kicker about everything she’s been through over the last couple months:

“I’ve always had a little bit of that anxiousness about saying something that would upset someone or whatever, and I still have that to some degree. But I also feel as though the worst possible things that could happen to somebody happened to me on this show: the loss of Charlotte, my dog of 18 years, the loss of my grandma, this whole thing happening very publicly. Part of me feels like, What’s the worst that can happen? The worst already did. So going forward, it feels a little bit like, What can I not handle at this point?”

Ugh.

It’s been a long, tough road for Ariana. And she did nothing to deserve any of it!

You can read her full New York Times interview HERE.

What do U make of Madix’s hardline stance on not wanting to film ever again with Tom or Raquel, y’all? That seems pretty sensible to us, to be honest. Do you agree??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]