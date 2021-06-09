Armie Hammer Enters Treatment For Drugs & Sex -- As Friends Reveal Depths Of Addiction: Reports

Is Armie Hammer taking his first steps to turning over a new leaf?

According to a report in Vanity Fair on Tuesday, the Lone Ranger star has checked himself into an in-patient facility to deal with his problems with drug, alcohol, and sexual addiction.

The outlet’s sources tell them the 34-year-old movie star finally left the Cayman Islands, where he’s been holed up the past few months, last week. According to witnesses he arrived at the airport on May 29, along with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and their children. The whole family escorted him into the airport, where they had an emotional goodbye, filled with hugs. Then Armie got on a plane to Florida to seek help.

A source confirmed to VF that Armie finally reached out to his ex late last month to tell her he was ready to seek treatment, telling her he would stay in rehab for as long as it takes to overcome his problems.

He checked in on May 31, according to two sources, to a facility just outside Orlando, where he has now spent over a week already. A family friend tells the outlet Armie “is committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids.” Another source, a close friend of the actor, says about the rehab:

“This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being.”

This decision comes after months of controversy, following a flood of leaked DMs allegedly from the actor to multiple other women with whom he was cheating on his wife. Some of the messages mentioned BDSM, cannibalism, and rape. At the time it was unclear to fans how much of this was kinky sexual fantasy and how much was sexual violence. Since then quite a lot has come out about the seemingly clean-cut family man, including stories of drug and alcohol addiction. One source made claims of just how much we were talking about here:

“He’s like a tank or something. He’s six feet five so he can literally drink a bottle of vodka and not feel it. His tolerance is crazy high for everything — I mean, he can eat five Big Macs and not feel sick. He drinks a lot and he smokes weed… I mean, there’s no drug he won’t do.”

An ex-girlfriend told VF she watched him drop acid in the morning and then later that same day after “about eight beers and four martinis” drive 17 hours cross-country because they got into a fight. She told the mag:

“He’s addicted to drugs because he has so much trauma that he cannot deal with stillness, face himself, or sit alone with his s**t.”

Armie’s friend explains:

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life — and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen. But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

It’s one thing to numb your trauma with drugs and alcohol. That has never been the most disturbing part of all this, nor has the controversy been about “kink-shaming.” It’s been about abuse.

In March, a woman named Effie, who had been the source of the leaks, came forward to claim Armie had actually raped her while they were together in 2017. Her story was disturbingly similar to that of other women who have dated the Call Me By Your Name star since his divorce. A police investigation is reportedly following the claim.

Armie has barely responded to any of the accusations so far, just to say through legal counsel that all his interactions with women have been “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

If that isn’t true, if he did hurt these women, we hope part of going through treatment will include holding himself accountable for his actions. Whatever that might require.

