Armie Hammer Accused Of Allegedly Discussing Cannibalism In Leaked Kinky DMs: 'I Need To Drink Your Blood'

Accusations are flying around right now regarding Armie Hammer‘s alleged direct messages… but what’s fact, and what’s fake?!

The 34-year-old actor trended on Twitter overnight into Monday morning after a series of graphic DMs were leaked, allegedly purporting to show some of his, ummm, more bizarre sexual interests. The messages themselves have not been verified, though, and so many fans are not yet convinced the allegations are anything more than a crazy hoax.

Real or not, the leaked screenshots are eyebrow-raising, to say the least. In them, an Instagram user — alleged to be Hammer — comments about being “100% a cannibal,” and wanting to “drink your blood” in messages to women on the app.

The accusations against the Dreamland star here are notable, if only for the fact that he made headlines back in 2017 when he “liked” a series of tweets about BDSM and bondage. Still, it’s a BIG jump to go from that to cannibalism! Ya know?! Nevertheless, some of the messages touch upon shocking things. One screenshot reportedly coming from Hammer’s correspondence shows the actor allegedly writing (below):

“I am 100% a cannibal … I want to eat you.”

In another set, accusers allege he continued:

“I need to drink your blood … I’m going to be soooo naughty and kinky with you.”

Ummm…!!!

Screenshots quickly went viral across social media, as you might’ve expected:

Multiple victims of Armie Hammer came out saying he used his fame to manipulate em to have sex, calling em "kitties" and drink their BLOOD, now WHAT IN HANNIBAL LECTER??? pic.twitter.com/LWxgZdXC4t — tevin ???????? (@tevinauguste) January 10, 2021

Wow. Just… wow.

Other purported DMs are equally concerning, but in different ways.

As you can see (below), in one reported exchange, the Santa Monica-born film star allegedly writes to an apparent partner about “r*ping you on the floor with a knife against you,” and more:

armie hammer please seek help Iimmedately pic.twitter.com/LRG4IiesAB — ٰ (@rachelweisiz) January 10, 2021

WTF?!

According to The Sun, who reached out to the actor’s reps for confirmation and/or comment, Armie has yet to address the allegations.

Regardless, all these apparent screenshots sure give new meaning and depth to this old tweet of his from last week (below):

I pulled a muscle in my back this morning and went to have physiotherapy on it and it hit me…. the human body is crazy. When you hurt your body, sometimes the best medicine is to just have another human being rub their human body against your human body. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 5, 2021

LOLz! Yeah…

Even aside from these jaw-dropping screenshots, the Call Me By Your Name star had been going through it recently amid his divorce from estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers (pictured in the inset next to Hammer at the top of this post!).

Back in October, the actor reportedly demanded in court that Elizabeth bring the pair’s two children back to the United States from the Cayman Islands, claiming he “hasn’t seen the children in months.”

In legal docs first obtained by The Blast, the Social Network alum’s lawyers contended (below):

“As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control. Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now.”

An insider claimed to People that Chambers simply wanted to keep the kids in a “normal” school environment while the COVID-19 pandemic raged. Hammer has since went down to the islands to visit his kids. Regardless, the issue remains in court along with the pair’s ongoing divorce petition.

In light of that, and the alleged screenshots here, maybe Hammer is just lonely…?

!!!

To make things even more interesting, too, back in September we reported on new rumored romantic links between Armie and Rumer Willis. For realz! So many things going on here! We don’t know WHAT to think!!!

What do you think about this, umm, situation, Perezcious readers?! Are the alleged DMs for real or TOTALLY phony?? And all that cannibalism talk — kinda creepy, super kinky, or just plain weird?!

Sound OFF with your take on Hammer’s alleged habits and more down in the comments (below)…

