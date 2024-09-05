Artem Chigvintsev Trying To Get Nikki Garcia Back After Domestic Violence Arrest!

Artem Chigvintsev is not ready to give up on his marriage to Nikki Garcia — despite his shocking domestic violence arrest.

As we reported, the Dancing With the Stars alum was taken into custody and booked for felony corporal injury to a spouse last week. We don’t know the entire story of what happened between Artem and Nikki yet — other than he told a dispatcher the former professional wrestler threw shoes at him and required medical assistance during a 911 call.

However, police obviously didn’t buy she was the aggressor in the situation once they arrived at the scene. They arrested the 42-year-old dancer after seeing an injury on the victim. Now, the Napa County District Attorney is deciding whether to formally charge Artem. But he’s not throwing himself on the court’s mercy — but on Nikki’s!

The couple’s marriage is in even more trouble — it appears Nikki is already DONE with Artem. Following the domestic violence arrest, we’ve seen her twice without her wedding ring on. And if that wasn’t clear enough, a new report from TMZ then claimed the WWE star is looking for a divorce attorney now! Nikki reportedly wants to file to end her marriage to Artem as soon as possible — once she finds the right lawyer! Good for her!

From what we’ve heard, their relationship was troubled long before the domestic violence arrest! In fact, one source even described things between them as “volatile.” Yikes! Now a source for Entertainment Tonight is confirming the couple have been on the rocks for a while! They claimed Nikki and Artem “had been super happy in their relationship for a while, but recently things have become tumultuous and they have been butting heads.”⁠ Over what? The insider mentioned their super busy schedules “drove a wedge between them” and caused the tension:

“Their travel and work schedules have forced them to spend time apart. Not having as much quality time together definitely drove a wedge between them and took a toll on their relationship. They support the same things, love hard, and fell for each other fast, but with that, things can also turn the other way.”

And sadly, it seems the situation took a very terrifying turn…

Nikki is currently staying at their Napa Valley home with their 4-year-old son Matteo and supposedly gearing up to end things with Artem. Meanwhile, he reportedly is staying at a friend’s place… while he tries to win Nikki back. What?! The ET insider said:

“Artem has been trying to make it up to Nikki and get her back since, but she is exploring her options, including divorce.”⁠

Whether Artem actually has a chance? Doesn’t seem likely, based on what we know right now. And we’re positive most fans aren’t rooting for these two to work things out after what allegedly happened. Girl deserves better, that’s for sure! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

