Nikki Garcia Seen For The First Time Since Artem Chigvintsev’s Domestic Violence Arrest -- With No Wedding Ring On!

Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) has been seen for the first time since her husband Artem Chigvintsev’s domestic violence arrest — and she made a huge statement while out!

According to TMZ on Saturday, the 40-year-old former professional wrestler was spotted boarding a private plane with a friend in Oakland. Her destination? She is most likely heading to Las Vegas as she is scheduled to co-host Netflix’s live hotdog eating competition Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef on Monday. But we are not here just to talk about her travel plans. What she wasn’t wearing while hopping on the airplane was a big deal.

In pictures obtained by the outlet, Nikki got on the aircraft with a big grin — a surprise given the tumultuous week she had — and a hat pulled low over her eyes. And guess what else? She did NOT have her wedding ring on that finger! Yeah, you read that right. She appears to have ditched her band! Check out the pictures from her first sighting (below):

Nikki Bella Ringless, Boarding Private Flight After Artem Chigvintsev DV Arrest | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/LpO6oKYzeY — TMZ (@TMZ) August 31, 2024

Neither Nikki nor Artem have announced any updates on their relationship status, nor has anything been filed. She only spoke out about the “private matter” on Friday via her rep, asking “for privacy for her and her family at this time.” However, the WWE star not wearing her wedding band says a lot about the state of their marriage right now. And we can’t blame her for dumping the professional dancer — if that is what ends up happening!

As Perezcious readers know, Artem was arrested in Napa Valley, California, on Thursday morning for domestic violence. The Dancing With the Stars alum called 911 to request medical assistance at their house that day, telling the dispatcher Nikki had thrown shoes at him during an argument. FYI, it seems their 4-year-old son Matteo was on the scene at the time of the alleged incident. Heartbreaking. Although Artem called off the paramedics, police still came to their home. They ended up arresting him after seeing injuries on the victim. While cops have not confirmed the identity of the other person involved in the alleged incident, he was booked for felony corporal injury to a spouse. That sadly indicates Nikki was the victim. Oof.

Long before the alleged domestic violence incident, the couple had problems in their marriage — something Nikki was very open about. She even admitted they had to go to couples therapy due to the way Artem spoke to her at times. Meanwhile, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ on Friday that the couple’s close friends, including their former DWTS cast and crew members, knew their relationship was always “volatile.” Artem and Nikki reportedly got into arguments over issues involving control and belittlement. While their pals know of their verbal fights, no one ever heard of them getting into physical altercations until this week.

Clearly, all is not well in their marriage. Whatever Nikki decides to do next, we just wish her nothing but the best. Reactions to the sighting? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

