Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev’s Marriage Has Been ‘Volatile’ For Years Before His Domestic Violence Arrest, Say Friends

It turns out Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev’s marriage had been a lot more troubled than anyone realized for years before his domestic violence arrest.

As we’ve been reporting, the former Dancing With the Stars pro was taken into custody in Napa Valley on Thursday morning for corporal injury to a spouse. Artem initially called 911 for medical assistance, even claiming to the dispatcher that the wrestler (formerly known as Nikki Bella) assaulted HIM during an argument. Yeah, he seemingly tried to get her into trouble here. WTF.

The 42-year-old professional dancer changed his mind and asked paramedics not to come to their home shortly afterward. However, police still showed up at the scene. And when cops saw injuries on the victim, they arrested Artem. Law enforcement hasn’t confirmed the identity of the other person involved in the alleged situation, as the person asked for anonymity. But given the television character was booked for corporal injury to a spouse, the victim, unfortunately, was Nikki. It breaks our hearts.

Right now, the Total Bellas alum refuses to speak on what happened and “asks for privacy for her and her family at this time” via her rep. Those close to Nikki are now speaking out about what has been going on between her and Artem in their marriage, though. And it doesn’t sound good, y’all…

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ on Friday that the couple’s close friends, including their former DWTS cast and crew members, were not completely surprised by the headlines involving Artem this week, including his accusation that Nikki threw shoes at him during a heated fight. Those in their orbit knew the pair’s relationship was always “volatile.” Yikes…

Insiders revealed people close to Nikki and Artem were aware of previous verbal altercations they had, which often stemmed from issues involving control and belittlement — but no one ever heard of any physical fights before the alleged incident this week. Whoa! Due to their history, the outlet reported that the overall reaction to the domestic violence arrest was that this was “shocking but not shocking.”

Oof.

We knew Nikki and Artem had problems in their relationship, as she was open about the fact that they needed to go to couples therapy to work on their communication. In 2021, the former WWE star revealed they sought out help to address how he spoke to her, but it sounds like she was dealing with a lot more than just his “tone” of voice!

TMZ’s source went on to note Artem is not living in their Napa Valley house, and Nikki is watching their 4-year-old son Matteo. We’re are sending so much love and support to Nikki and her son during this trying time. Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

