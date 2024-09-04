Artem Chigvintsev Has NOT Been Formally Charged Yet In Nikki Garcia Domestic Violence Case -- What's Going On??

Buckle up, y’all — the Artem Chigvintsev saga is taking a weird turn.

According to a Wednesday report via TMZ, Nikki Garcia‘s husband has NOT yet been formally charged after last Thursday’s domestic violence arrest at their Napa County, California home.

Huh?!

As we’ve reported, the Dancing With The Stars star was arrested in Yountville and processed into jail under the booking code for felony corporal injury to a spouse. He bonded out a few hours later, and ever since, he’s reportedly been staying at a friend’s place while Nikki and their 4-year-old son Matteo have remained at the family compound. But Artem has not yet been formally charged?!

Per the TMZ report, Napa County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Carlos Villatoro explained the Napa County Sheriff’s Office only just turned the case over to the DA. Now, with the criminal case in hand, the DA is going to decide whether to pursue charges in court.

Villatoro told the outlet that the office is reviewing the specifics of the case, and no decision has yet been made on what charges prosecutors will pursue against the pro dancer. The most Villatoro would note at this point is that formal charges could be coming. “Could”?! So, does that mean they may not even pursue charges at all?

Whoa!

Considering what we’ve heard about the incident, we don’t see he could get away with no charges. But for now, the DA’s office says they’re going to perform a thorough review of the case before making a public announcement about it. That includes looking at evidence obtained by cops at last Thursday’s arrest — witness statements, any video footage or photos from the incident, etc.

Obviously, from a due diligence perspective, that seems reasonable. But they are nearly a full week into this with everything still up in the air?! WTF is going on in super-swanky Napa County — did they have a rash of crime rip through their elite little community that has the DA’s office behind?! LOLz!

As of now, Chigvintsev’s arraignment is scheduled for November 4. But that’s still two months off! Sounds like plenty may change between now and then. Thoughts, y’all? Share ’em (below)…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Good Morning America/YouTube]