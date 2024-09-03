Nikki Garcia Ain't Playing After Husband Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest! This Is Happening FAST!

Nikki Garcia is making major moves in the aftermath of her husband Artem Chigvintsev‘s domestic violence arrest late last week.

The former professional wrestler, who was famously known by the performing name Nikki Bella, had an eventful long weekend. As we reported back on Labor Day, she co-hosted a live Netflix special which centered on a hot dog eating contest held between American pro eater Joey Chestnut and Japanese superstar sensation Takeru Kobayashi. But the great hot dog showdown of 2024 wasn’t the big story there in Vegas. The story was the fact Nikki didn’t have her wedding ring on! And LOTS of fans noticed that fact on social media. And now, well, we know why…

According to a bombshell new report from TMZ out on Tuesday morning, the former WWE superstar is shopping around for a divorce lawyer right now!

Per sources who spoke to the outlet, Nikki has apparently been making calls inquiring about divorce attorneys since Friday — just one day after the incident. Seems like she made up her mind right then and there! And not only that, she’s reportedly keen on filing to end her marriage to Artem ASAP — just as soon as she can find a lawyer who will suit her needs.

Wow!!

So now we know taking off the wedding ring — and even for traveling to Vegas to film the special — wasn’t a temporary move or an accidental oversight. She was saying it all!

BTW, there’s one more wrinkle here, too: per that same TMZ report, Artem has already moved out of the family home! According to a source, the Dancing With The Stars pro is living with a friend right now. Meanwhile, in his absence, Nikki has laid claim to the house, along with the couple’s 4-year-old son Matteo. As you’ll recall, it appears as though Matteo was on the scene during the alleged domestic violence incident last week. We can’t even imagine how he’s handling all this. Ugh.

For now, Artem’s criminal case on the charge of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant will continue to wind its way through the legal system. And if this lawyer shopping report is true, it sounds like a civil matter centering on a divorce filing may not be far behind.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]