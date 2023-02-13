See A$AP Rocky's Total Awe While Watching Pregnant Rihanna Perform At Super Bowl!

Mom and Dad!!

By now, we’re SURE you’ve not only seen Rihanna’s awe-inspiring Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, but also fan and fellow celeb reactions. Across the board, the 13-minute spectacle has been celebrated and praised for its scope — and her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, was right there to cheer her on.

Related: Why Rihanna Revealed Her Pregnancy During Super Bowl Performance!

In a TikTok uploaded to the official NFL page, the 34-year-old rapper watched as his beautiful baby momma shined bright like a diamond on the world stage! At the beginning of the clip, the L$D artist recorded the love of his life with a smile from ear to ear, before putting his phone away to really take in the performance in all its glory. The proud poppa can be seen sucking on a lollipop in a leather NFL jacket, baggy khakis, a stylish Puma hat, and a red, white, and blue handkerchief around his neck.

Watch the full clip, with Rihanna’s mesmerizing vocals reverberating in the background (below):

You can just FEEL the love radiating from Rocky as he looks upon the pregnant mother of his child in awe… What a special moment for the family.

What are your thoughts on the footage, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NFL/YouTube & TikTok]