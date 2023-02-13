So THIS Is Why Rihanna Let Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance Serve As Her Pregnancy Reveal!

Rihanna had her reasons for keeping her pregnancy a surprise right up until the Super Bowl!

Of course, she knew she wasn’t gonna get away with her secret after the entire world watched her stunning high-wire halftime show performance. But that was all part of the prep!! It turns out she had a more subtle and thought-out game plan than even that of Pat Mahomes — and that dude won the big game! LOLz!

As we’ve been reporting, our collective jaws dropped on Sunday night when Rihanna took to her sky-high stage at halftime of Super Bowl LVII. Everybody watching the show on social media wondered whether she was actually pregnant. Then, almost immediately after her set, online sleuths quickly tracked down super-subtle baby bump teasers RiRi did prior to the big show as her rep positively confirmed the pregnancy.

Now, we’re learning all about how it came together!! An insider close to the Diamonds singer spoke to ET late on Sunday night with key details about the Barbadian beauty’s decision to subtly show off the baby bump on stage. For one, the source said, the Fenty Beauty mogul immediately recognized there would be no bigger opportunity than the global football affair to drop the biggest hint of them all:

“She knows it was a performance to remember and that is what she wanted. She loves that the performance also acted as such an exciting announcement for her and her family.”

Awww!

The source continued, explaining how RiRi wanted to use her pregnant performance to prove to women all around the world that you really CAN have it all with both career and family:

“Rihanna wanted to display a message of empowerment and to show that you can balance it all and make your dreams come true. She feels so confident and appreciative in this moment.”

Love that!!

Of course, the A-lister stunned on stage during the show. She rocked a bright red ensemble that perfectly showcased her growing bump. And it made her stand out in the best way with her large dance crew clad in all-white behind her. As the 34-year-old went through a medley of her hits — including Only Girl In The World, We Found Love, Umbrella, and many more — fans watched in awe as suspended platforms lifted her HIGH above the field down below!

To that end, it sounds like RiRi is extremely happy with how her performance turned out — and how it’s being received by fans:

“Rihanna is thrilled with how her halftime performance went. There were changes and tweaks up until the end, but she feels so happy with her choices and the final result.”

She should be happy! The performance was great! Simple but very sexy. Visually enthralling and memorable. And the height she reached on that moving stage was giving us all kinds of butterflies! LOLz!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?!

Share your takes on Rihanna’s Super Bowl reveal down in the comments (below)!!

