Ashley Cain Shares RIPPED Shirtless Pics, Says Training Is His 'Therapy' After Losing Baby Azaylia

Ashley Cain usually looks great, but he’s looking especially ripped at the moment. And there’s an important, deeply emotional reason for that.

The former footballer took to Instagram to share some workout pics on Wednesday, but it was anything but a thirst trap. Though, you know… damn.

No, the winger wanted to share an important message for others out there who, like him, have suffered a great loss.

Related: Ashley Says Baby Azaylia’s Funeral ‘Was The Most Difficult Day Of My Life’

For those who don’t know, Ashley’s baby daughter Azaylia passed away at only eight months old from cancer in April. But a little over six weeks later, the 30-year-old is using his grief as fuel to help others. He wrote:

“Azaylia changed my life forever – I will put in blood, sweat and tears every day of my life to help other families and children who are suffering. I will raise money and awareness for childhood cancer but also try to comfort, motivate and inspire parents/families who are going through similar situations. “

Explaining how working out has been helping him cope with the tragedy, he said:

“Training is my therapy by being outside and at one with the sky. It is where I have my strongest connection with Azaylia and where I feel she can see me, hear me and be with me. It is also a way of exerting myself to expel bad energy and release positive endorphins. It keeps my mind as clear as it can be but also keeps me ready and conditioned for some of the great things I want to do for Azaylia’s charity going forward. *Find your therapy* “

Amazing. People don’t talk enough about the mental health benefits of exercise. We’re so glad it’s helping Ashley through this unimaginable situation.

Speaking to other parents out there facing similar difficulties, he continued:

“If their [sic] are any parents out there grieving over the loss of their child. I want you to know that your children are in heaven where they can see you, hear you, but also be around you. Don’t give up on yourself, it is important that we stand strong, talk to them everyday and make them proud. We can come together, keep fighting, support each other and do good on this earth… So we can earn our place in heaven, where we will be with our beautiful children again for eternity. “

We just cannot believe how much strength this man is showing right now.

[Image via Ashley Cain/Instagram.]