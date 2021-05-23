Ashley Cain Says Baby Azaylia's Funeral ‘Was The Most Difficult Day Of My Life’

Ashley Cain opened up about the heartbreaking funeral service for his daughter Azaylia, who passed away from leukemia last month at 8 months old.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share some photos from the private funeral service that took place on Friday morning in England. He captioned the emotional post:

“ADC…BEAUTIFUL…STRONG…COURAGEOUS…INSPIRATIONAL. FOREVER IN MY HEART. Friday was by far the most difficult day of my life. Laying to rest my beautiful daughter who had such a huge, positive and powerful impact on not only myself and my family but the entire world. Rest in eternal paradise princess. Daddy loves you forever and always!”

We can only imagine how tough the ceremony must have been. Take a look at the images (below):

In the comments section, Safiyya Vorajee commended her boyfriend’s strength and shared how painful the burial of her little one had been:

“The most difficult day I have ever experienced in my life, my heart feels shattered but I’m so so proud of our little girl she is amazing, we gave her the best send of we could and I am so proud of you Ashley you did amazing azaylia’s beautiful daddy”

On the same day, the momma also hopped on social media to reflect on the emotional impact the service had on her, saying:

“Azaylia diamond cain…The toughest day of my life, was waking up Friday morning. My heart sank…it was the day I had to say goodbye to my baby on earth…I was scared & heartbroken to say the least.”

She continued:

“Azaylia deserved to have the most beautiful send off we could give her, and we did that, we celebrated everything she loved because she is watching us, I wanted to do her proud I did a speech and spoke about how u made me a women, u inspire me everyday Thankyou for teaching me unconditional love and so much more I’m so proud of you Azaylia your mummys hero.”

Based on the photos, it certainly was a lovely service in honor of someone so brave and full of light. The parents included a massive display of pastel orange, yellow, and green balloons, a large plush lion, and large floral arrangements. At one point, Ashley and Safiyya released some white doves from a wicker basket and brought a single yellow rose to the cemetery. You can check out Vorajee’s entire tribute (below):

Safiyya and Ashley continue to inspire us each day with their incredible strength and dedication to keep the memory of their baby girl alive. We know this must have been such a difficult moment, and our heart just goes out to them and their family as they grieve the loss of Azaylia.

[Image via Safiyya Vorajee/Instagram]