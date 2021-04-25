Ashley Cain’s Daughter Azaylia Passes Away At 8 Months Following Heartbreaking Cancer Battle

The Challenge star Ashley Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee’s daughter Azaylia has sadly passed away from cancer. On Sunday, the 8-month-old’s parents announced the tragic news on Instagram with Cain writing:

“Rest In Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven #AzayliaDiamondCain.”

Vorajee also wrote in her own tribute:

“You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart.”

As you may know, the young child captured hearts during her inspiring and tough fight against cancer. Diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia at just two months old, she became all too familiar with hospital rooms and chemotherapy throughout her short life. The British reality TV personality and his GF revealed only days ago that doctors had come to the realization treatments were no longer effective when multiple cancerous tumors were discovered in the tot’s body.

In a 10-minute Instagram video, the Ex on the Beach alum vulnerably detailed the last few days in the hospital as the couple fought tooth-and-nail to get Azaylia all the care in the world. When it became clear that medicine wasn’t working and a spinal tap “would kill her,” he explained:

“At that point, obviously, our world came down… They think she’s only got one, two days to live.”

The couple ultimately brought their baby home for hospice care, which the dad remarked “was scary”:

“You walk into your little daughter’s room and there’s big oxygen tanks and stuff like that. It was horrible. We took her home. She was on high levels of pain relief. We tried to enjoy every little bit we could, but it was tough.”

The family saw a glimpse of hope when they dialed back some of Azaylia’s pain medication in an attempt to see more of her personality again given the fact that she “wasn’t really here properly.” Unfortunately, they had to return to the hospital given her current condition, sharing “this disease is not killing our daughter.”

Dedicated to their girl “100%”, the parents sought more medical treatment, but ultimately were told “nothing’s working.” Resigned to their fate, the Brits officially committed to having “fun” with their daughter while time remained. The 30-year-old told followers at the start of the weekend:

“We’re going back home and we’re gonna try to make our baby as comfortable. We’re going to have as much fun as we can with her as possible… Azaylia hasn’t got a voice yet, but I think if she had a voice she’d want to be at home, too. So we’re gonna take her home, and we’re gonna enjoy stuff… We’re gonna have fun. We’re gonna be strong. We’re gonna go out with honor.”

As you can imagine, with a disease like Azaylia’s, things were not simple. The trio returned to the hospital two more times for emergency platelet transfusions to stop “profuse bleeding” from the baby’s nose and in her tears (side effects of the cancer and tumors in her brain). These treatments provided the child a bit more comfort, but later, her heart rate skyrocketed and they wound up in the ER.

The mom shared to Instagram:

“Azaylias heart rate was over 200 currently waiting for her blood results to see if we can get her some antibiotics to treat any infections. I love & adore you sweet girl LETSGOCHAMP Mummy’s HERO.”

So scary. Thankfully, the parents had a LOT of global support throughout this tragic ordeal. Many fans and celebs filled the couple’s social media feeds with kind messages and neighbors gathered outside their home to show moral support. Ashley and Safiyya are going to need a lot more of that moving forward…

Thinking of this entire family now. What a sad, sad situation. It was so clear to all who witnessed Azaylia’s sweet personality that she was a “little lioness” who inspired us all, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson! May she rest in peace…

