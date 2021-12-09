Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham Shares PAINFUL Photo Of Broken Tooth After Son Headbutts Her!

Ashley graham poses on the red carpet

Ashley Graham is dealing with some dental drama!

The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to reveal that she chipped her tooth after her 23-month-old son Isaac “head butted” her!

Photo: Ashley Shows Off ‘Tree Of Life’ Stretch Marks In Nude Pregnancy Pic!

Over a selfie that zoomed in on her smile, the 34-year-old wrote:

“Isaac head butted me and my tooth cracked off… Happy Hump Day!”

It looks as painful as it sounds, too! See for yourself (below).

Ashley Graham breaks a tooth
(c) Ashley Graham/Instagram Stories

Ouch!

Interestingly enough, Graham broke the same tooth in June 2020 after she took a bite out of a particularly frozen cookie. She said in an IG video:

“Shout-out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world … and putting them in the freezer … and having your daughter break her tooth on them.”

Yikes! Take care of those chompers, momma!

[Image via Avalon/WENN/Ashley Graham/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Dec 09, 2021 10:09am PDT

Share This