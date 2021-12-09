Ashley Graham Shares PAINFUL Photo Of Broken Tooth After Son Headbutts Her!

Ashley Graham is dealing with some dental drama!

The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to reveal that she chipped her tooth after her 23-month-old son Isaac “head butted” her!

Photo: Ashley Shows Off ‘Tree Of Life’ Stretch Marks In Nude Pregnancy Pic!

Over a selfie that zoomed in on her smile, the 34-year-old wrote:

“Isaac head butted me and my tooth cracked off… Happy Hump Day!”

It looks as painful as it sounds, too! See for yourself (below).

Ouch!

Interestingly enough, Graham broke the same tooth in June 2020 after she took a bite out of a particularly frozen cookie. She said in an IG video:

“Shout-out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world … and putting them in the freezer … and having your daughter break her tooth on them.”

Yikes! Take care of those chompers, momma!

[Image via Avalon/WENN/Ashley Graham/Instagram]