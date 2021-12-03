Ashley Graham Shows Off ‘Tree Of Life’ Stretch Marks In Nude Pregnancy Pic!

The queen of body positivity Ashley Graham has done it again — this time proudly showing off her tiger stripes to the world while completely in the buff!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 34-year-old model, who is currently pregnant with twin boys, posed naked with her arm covering her chest while highlighting her baby bump and stretch marks. Referring to her husband of 11 years, Justin Ervin, she wrote in the caption:

“Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life.”

Love that! You can take a look at the stunning snapshot from Graham (below):

Of course, the picture received a ton of praise and support from fellow model mommas, including Lily Aldridge, Naomi Campbell, and Iskra Lawrence, who specifically commented:

“The female body is a miracle.”

Hell yeah, it is!

As we all know and love, Graham has always been outspoken about the body shammers over the years — especially throughout her pregnancy. Most recently, she clapped back at a hater for commenting on how her stretch marks would affect her career in the fashion biz. Taking to Instagram Stories with a screenshot of the message at the time, she responded along with three eye roll emojis:

“Gosh – Hope I still have a career with my stretch marks.”

Ha! So good!

As always, we just love Ashley’s dedication to body positivity! Drop your reactions to her amazing pic in the comments (below).

