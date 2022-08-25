Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Gorgeous Curves In Nude Photos: ‘Made In The Image Of God’

Ashley Graham is reminding everyone to love the bod they’ve been given!

The 34-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a beautiful video highlighting her naked curves while lying in a bed on top of some pillows. In it, she can be seen with her hair in a ponytail, glancing back and forth towards the camera. Another picture in the IG carousel featured a painting with the text “see yourself with the eyes of God” written over it. A final snap appears to be zoomed in on Ashley’s body rolls. She wrote in the caption:

“Made in the image of God.”

Love to see Ashley loving and celebrating her figure! You can ch-ch-check out the stunning images (below):

Yesssss, gurl!!!!

As fans know, the momma has never shied away from flaunting her gorgeous curves on social media, all the while trying to inspire others to feel comfortable in their own skin. Back in June, she shared a video of her postpartum body in white underwear five months after giving birth to her twin boys, Roman and Malachi. She expressed at the time:

“Posting this video for all the mamas who haven’t and may never ‘bounce back’ and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form. This is my strong, five-month-postpartum-been-pregnant-for-two-years body. as it is. in hopes to further normalize ALL bodies in every and any stage of life.”

As always, we love that Ashley uses her platform to spread body positivity. Reactions to the super sexy shots, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Ashley Graham/Instagram]