Ashley Graham Tandem Breastfeeds Her Twin Sons In Adorable New Selfie -- LOOK!

In a new selfie on Instagram, Ashley Graham just showed off a day in the life of raising her twin baby boys! In the candid selfie, the model, who also shares 2-year-old Isaac with Justin Ervin, sits in a chair while tandem breastfeeding her newborns, Roman and Malachi. She captioned the moment:

“tired. but we’re here”

So many fans and famous friends chimed in to cheer on the sleepy parent in the comment section, including *NSYNC star Lance Bass who wrote:

“killing the mom game”

Even Stevens alum Christy Carlson Romano added:

“Go mama go!”

Even Chelsea Handler couldn’t believe it, saying:

“Omgoodness”

“Same, sis. Same! But you with TWO? I’m just in awe!!” “Go Ashley, you’re a super mom! ” “A WHOLE POSTPARTUM MOOD”

This powerful moment between Ashley and her babies comes after she announced she nearly died while giving birth to them in January. We’re sure as tired as she might be, she’s soaking up this precious time with them while they’re still so little! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Ashley Graham/Instagram]