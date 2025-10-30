Ashley Tisdale Seemingly Shades Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor And More Friends Involved In 'Toxic' Mom Group!

Ashley Tisdale is so over her mom group!

On Thursday, the actress published a new post on her blog, By Ashley French — titled “You’re Allowed to Leave Your Mom Group”!

Um, yeah!

And in said piece she threw major shade at her former friends, who are some very recognizable faces in the industry! Ashley told her readers that when she became a mom, she “craved connection” and decided to join a mom group. She thought it was “great” at first, with everyone swapping “sleep training advice,” taking “tons of photos,” and celebrating “the tiny victories” together. Just a super supportive “village of moms” that she needed at the time.

However, the mom group soon changed. Ashley said it became extremely “toxic” and cliquey. Oof. The High School Musical alum explained:

“Not because the moms themselves are toxic people, but because the dynamic shifts into an ugly place with mean-girl behavior. I know this from personal experience. In my mom group, I started to notice that certain people would get talked about when they weren’t present, and not in a positive way. I realized that there were group text chains that didn’t include everyone, which led to cliques forming within the larger group.”

Even Ashley got excluded from events! She continued:

“After the third or fourth time of seeing social media photos of everyone else at a hangout that I didn’t get invited to, it felt like I wasn’t really part of the group after all.”

Damn! It sounds like Ashley’s mom group just didn’t have time for her anymore! Hmm, wonder why?? Perhaps she needs to find a way into Gwyneth Paltrow‘s circle! Lolz!

The Phineas and Ferb star eventually had enough, so she stopped showing up and putting energy into the friendships! Following the experience, she realized it is OK to leave a mom group, especially if it is no longer serving you. Ashley wrote:

“If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained, or left out, it’s not the mom group for you. (Even if it used to be!) It’s no longer serving you in a way that lifts you up, and you don’t have to stay out of obligation or anything else. Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself. It’s also worth remembering that friendships, like all relationships, have seasons. Maybe a group truly was a good fit at one point, but if it’s not the right fit for you now, it’s okay to move on.”

Ultimately, Ashley feels you’re setting a good example for your children by leaving a “toxic” situation:

“Here’s the bigger truth: When you choose yourself, you’re also choosing your kid. If you stay in a group that operates on exclusion and gossip, your child sees that and can absorb that behavior. On the flip side, when you show them that it’s possible to walk away from dynamics that feel unhealthy, you’re teaching them what real self-respect looks like.”

Read the entire blog post HERE.

The question everyone likely has now is: Who is Ashley throwing shade at here? We did some digging, and it appears The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star is targeting none other than Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, and Meghan Trainor!

If you didn’t know, they have been friends for many years. Their children went on playdates, and they took vacations together, along with their other mom pals. Back in 2022, the star-studded group enjoyed a getaway to the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California — minus Mandy. However, Hilary made sure to give the Candy singer a shout-out in the vacay photo dump on Instagram! Check it out (below):

Last year, Hilary opened up to People about how she uses her group of famous pals for support “all the time,” even when her family’s sick during the holidays. She said:

“It was actually one of the hardest moments of my life, and I was on the chat thread just ranting and raving, and they’re all just really supportive.”

Meghan also shared with the outlet earlier this year that she has “a great group chat with my other mom friends, like Hillary Duff and Mandy Moore and Ashley Tisdale.” It sounds like the group wasn’t so “great” for Ashley anymore! Yikes! She seemingly wasn’t at the last hangout this month, so she is probably talking about Mandy, Hilary, and Meghan! Damn!

And to note…

The He Said She Said artist still follows Hilary and Meghan on Insta at this time, so she hasn’t completely cut off those two. The pair also follow Ashley! However, she notably does NOT follow Mandy! The A Walk to Remember actress, meanwhile, still follows her! See (below):

Hmm. Of course, there are always two sides to every story! We can’t help but wonder what their opinion on all this is! She sees her former mom group as toxic, but did they feel the same about her? Though, if so, did they try having conversations with her? Is ghosting ever the right thing? We also wonder if all this went down before or after her comments about Charlie Kirk‘s death…

What are your reactions to the shade, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

